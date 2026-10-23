TikTok user DeAndre Brown, who posts under the handle @imdrebrown, knows the importance of education. He believes that if you're looking to go back to school, you shouldn't let anything stop you, regardless of whether you're already financially successful. At the time of publication, the video had 297,800 views and 965 comments.

DeAndre begins the video by explaining that one question he gets asked often is why he would go back to school when he's already successful. For him, education isn't just about making more money.

"I don't just view school as a means to generate a lot of income or revenue, I just generally view it as a resource. I think education is one of the greatest resources that we can have. Money goes, materials leave. Your legacy can be ruined literally overnight. But there's only one thing that can never be taken from you, and that is, well, two things. Your experiences and your education. And that means a lot to me, honestly. And going to school and furthering your education is just so beautiful," he says in the video.

The beauty of education also lies in learning from people who dedicate their lives to teaching, he says. There are so many experiences to gain and subjects to explore in the classroom, regardless of your age or level of financial success.

He goes on to say that he's not immune to the finer things in life. He enjoys high-end experiences, fine jewelry, and nice clothes. But what matters most to him is education and what it can offer. He believes you're never done learning, and that's important to him.

"Some of the world's most successful people, they are so successful and they continue to reach new heights because they continue to sharpen their minds," he says.

DeAndre says he never wants to stop learning and plans to continue going back to school to earn more degrees. In fact, he believes having the financial means to pursue further education is all the more reason to do so. That's the message he wants to share with viewers.

TikTok Users Praise His Message About Education and Share Their Own Goals

Viewers also shared their thoughts on Brown’s message, with many agreeing that education is an investment in oneself. Others reflected on their own educational goals and why they believe learning is valuable at every stage of life.

"EDUCATION is an investment in yourself! Always worth it!" one user wrote.

Many commenters said they were pursuing higher education and took the opportunity to celebrate their own achievements. Others expressed a desire to return to school, especially if money were no longer an obstacle.

"If I won the lottery, I would go back to school," one user wrote.

His message also received praise from viewers who felt it was particularly important for minorities, who may face barriers to higher education. Others highlighted the importance of encouraging more men to pursue education.

"This is an important message especially for minorities who don't feel they need to go to school cause it's insignificant. This is good," another commenter wrote.

Education is something to be valued, and that is the key takeaway from DeAndre's video. There is always more to learn, and if you have the opportunity to continue your education, why not take it?

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences and opinions shared by TikTok creator @imdrebrown, which are based on his account in the video.