A TikTok user, @browniebitez, shared a video offering advice on how to gain independence from parents and live the life of one’s dreams. The video, posted April 9, had drawn 690,500 views, 107,500 likes and 592 comments as of publication.

The woman began the video by saying that parents would rather keep their kids trapped in the house doing nothing important with their lives than see them go out and live their dreams, as staying home was the safer option. “So how do you gain independence from your parents?” she asked.

The woman called herself a professional older sister and said she was making all the mistakes so others her age wouldn’t have to. “The harsh reality is that you don’t have to do it anyways. You have to do it with or without their approval, and it’s probably going to be without their approval.”

She then asked viewers whether they thought her parents would approve of her quitting her corporate job and moving to New York to work as a barista. She said, “No! They are sick to their stomach.” The creator added that, despite all the fights, her dad still asked her to stay back. She made it clear that anyone seeking independence from their parents would have to do the hard thing with or without their support.

She later revealed that her parents were immigrants who had moved to the country where she grew up without knowing the language or having a degree. They were also teen parents. “Please, I have a degree, I know the language, I know my way around. I will be fine,” she said.

The woman urged viewers to ask themselves whether what they were doing was what they wanted and said that, if it was, they should do it. “Get a piercing that you want. Dye your hair a different color. Those little steps of rebellion aren’t just that; they’re for you.”



One commenter wrote, “If rent was cheaper, I would’ve moved out years ago.” A second user wrote, “Im 25 , I can’t date whoever I want , not even allowed to move out.” A third user wrote, “i don't need their approval, but i need their financial support. easier said than done.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @browniebitez’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.