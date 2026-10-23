Redditor Overhears What Her Husband Really Thinks of Her

A Redditor shared a post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries recounting several moments when she overheard her husband talking about her while they were out with another couple over the weekend. She said she was genuinely taken aback by his comments, especially because he had no idea she could hear him. Knowing he was speaking without realizing she was listening made his words feel like a genuine reflection of how he saw her. The post has garnered around 12,000 upvotes and more than 360 comments.

The writer began with the first moment she overheard him talking about her, which was at a quick stop he made by his workplace on their way to a lunch date. She explained that he was taking a bit longer than expected, and she had to use the bathroom. So she ran in to use the girls' room, she heard him talking to a couple, and the woman asked him how he got so progressive.

He attributed it to the guidance and teachings he received from his family. Then the woman asked him how his wife was so progressive. And, despite being well aware that she was not raised in the best family unit, he simply answered and said, "She's just extremely intelligent."

A male commenter said that he also loves to positively publicize his wife, because she tends to overlook her own talents. He wrote, "I'm my partners #1 fan and often talk about her to others because to me she is the most amazing person. I tell her regularly, but I have to brag about the awesome things she does because she is too dismissive of her own talents.

It makes me so happy when I see or hear other people doing the same for their partners. We need more people doing that!!"

The Redditor overheard her husband praising her when he thought she couldn’t hear

Later that evening, the writer said she and her husband accompanied another couple to dinner. Over the course of the evening, the conversation was naturally divided into two people speaking privately - her husband speaking to one of spouses from the other couple, and likewise herself and the other spouse.

While the spouse she was speaking with stopped mid-conversation to sip their drink, she overheard her husband praising how well she cooked. He said, "She likes cooking, and she’s so good at it. She makes all kind of stuff and we’re both eating more healthy than we ever have in our lives.”

Eventually, she said the topic of religion came up, which evolved into a group conversation that everyone was a part of. However, everyone in the group was raised on the principles of one religion or another, except for her. Nevertheless, she still learned a lot about it, especially the one her husband was raised in.

So, when the group conversation naturally split into parties of two again, she heard her husband crediting her with teaching him much more about his religion than he learned growing up. He said, "I’ve learned more about the religion I was raised in and the church I was brought up in for twenty years from her. They would be weirdly evasive about certain things, and she taught me so much about the behind the scenes stuff I never knew growing up.”

The writer then admitted that her husband hypes her up quite often, but hearing AND seeing him compliment her in the presence of others only confirmed the way he truly felt about her. She also added that her observation of his praise came at the perfect time, because she had recently been thinking poorly of herself and her mental health was suffering for some time as a result.

All in all, her husband's outward compliments let her know that the negative feelings she felt about herself didn't matter at all. She felt a boost of self-esteem just hearing his positive words.

Reacting to the post, many commenters praised the way her husband uplifted her in public. One of the commenters agreed that his responses were all green flags of a good husband. They wrote, "We love a green flag husband around here. Not me kicking my little feet up for you. Cherish each other. "

Another commenter said that her husband also hypes her up constantly, and it's contributed to over a decade of marriage. She wrote, "My husband also always hypes me up to other people and always says I'm his “lucky charm”. Glad we both got good men. We will be married for 15 years this December."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the Redditor’s account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.