Viral Video Claims Coca-Cola’s Personalization Tool Flags ‘Jesus Is King’ as Unacceptable While Allowing Other Religious Phrases — Company Silent

An X post from @TRobinsonNewEra shared a video from Instagram creator Ryan Haff testing Coca-Cola's website tool that lets users personalize a can with custom text.

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In the video, Haff said he wanted to test the tool live so viewers couldn't dismiss the results as a conspiracy theory or staged demonstration. He said, "We're going to try Allah is King. No issues with that. You can see it on the Coke can."

He then tried "Satan is King," which also went through without any problems, visible on his screen. But when Haff tried "Jesus is King," the site immediately rejected the phrase while the earlier Satan is King phrase remained visible in a separate part of the screen.

You can request anything but 'Jesus is king' on a @CocaCola can on their site.



Inc "allah is king" and "Satan is king".



But Jesus is banned.



Care to explain Coca-Cola???

pic.twitter.com/82VU9z3IC8 — Tommy Robinson ?? (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 5, 2026

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Haff said, "Now that's where there's issues. Going to need an explanation on this one." The X post captioned the video, "You can request anything but 'Jesus is king' on a @CocaCola can on their site. Inc 'allah is king' and 'Satan is king.' But Jesus is banned. Care to explain Coca-Cola???"

However, Coca-Cola seems to have made some changes to the site recently. Reuters reported that the tool now also rejected "Allah loves you," along with similar phrases given for Jesus. They also reported replicating the test, receiving a message stating the phrase "is not permitted," citing rules against religious or political phrases. Coca-Cola has not issued a public statement yet.

Several replies accused Coca-Cola of religious bias. One commenter wrote, "@CocaCola Fix your disgusting Christiaphobia [sic]. @pepsi, do you demonstrate the same contempt for Christians in your business model?"

The rejection message shown on Coca-Cola's site reportedly reads, "Sorry, we cannot automatically allow this text on the can. If you feel this is a mistake, please speak to a store representative," a notification that appeared regardless of which religious phrase triggered it.

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Any company or corporation that has a policy rejecting the name of Jesus should be banned by every Christian.



One Nation Under God ?? pic.twitter.com/dM1Lzj1Ta4 — Andrea? (@SemperFi0101) August 6, 2026

Another described testing the tool further on their own account after the backlash began. They wrote, "Looks like they updated it... No Jesus. No Allah. No Jsesus Christ [sic]. But G-y B--ch T--s is still acceptable..."

One commenter made a business case for including Christian references, writing, "Hey Coca-Cola, His book has been the number one seller every year. It would be bad marketing to not include JC."

This article is based on a video shared by @TRobinsonNewEra, an account associated with far-right commentator Tommy Robinson, and corroborated by reporting from Truth Times and American Thinker, both conservative outlets. The Daily Dot could not independently replicate the test shown in the video or confirm whether Coca-Cola's filtering system operates consistently across all phrases and users.