“You Can Take This With You”: Coca-Cola Reps Visited His Restaurant and Told Him to Drop Pepsi — He Dropped Coke Instead and Made a TikTok About It

A restaurant owner’s decision to ditch Coca-Cola for Pepsi from his soda machine at the Chubbfathers establishment has gone viral. The man told followers on TikTok about what led him to serve Pepsi over Coke. His reason has earned him high praise online.

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@thechubbfather on TikTok addressed a frequently asked question from customers: Why Pepsi, not Coke? Well, the answer lies in a “funny story,” according to the owner of the fast food joint, Chubbfathers.

The story is set years ago when the man first opened his business and had purchased a large-capacity soda dispensing machine. Initially, the main brand it featured was Coca-Cola rather than Pepsi, which is seen in the video.

About six years after opening, the man recalled representatives of Coke from Birmingham visiting his establishment to grab a meal. The owner said the representatives were unhappy that he served both brands from the same machine.

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The owner explained he had both of the most popular flavors directly from the distributors. This did not sit well with the representatives. The owner said the representatives criticized him for selling both brands.

After that exchange, he went to his soda machine and removed the Coke sign from his dispenser and also unhooked the bags of Coca-Cola. The man returned the Coca-Cola bags to the representatives.

He then told them, “You can take this with you, because I won’t be serving Coca-Cola in my establishment any longer.” He then explained why he did what he did and cited the bigwigs from the company as a reason.

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The man highlighted the possible luxurious lifestyle of those in higher positions at the company and said, “(They) didn’t want you to have a choice because they were afraid that you’d choose another…”

The Internet Celebrated the Restaurant Owner’s Decision

On TikTok, his post was viewed over 40,000 times and has been reshared on X by accounts like @HistorianUSA1, where it has drawn more than 577,000 views on X.

Many celebrated and commended the restaurant owner’s decision to serve Pepsi over coke. An individual said, “(I) Respect it. I wholeheartedly agree with this guy’s decision and would’ve done the same thing if I was him…”

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The restaurant owner who told Coca-Cola execs to kick rocks and I believe they had it coming!



Guy gets a massive soda fountain that can run BOTH Coke AND Pepsi.



Coke VPs came in for lunch and lose their minds that customers had a CHOICE. They berated him for it.



So he… pic.twitter.com/3QRZedVQqU — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 22, 2026

Although the majority claimed to prefer Coke to Pepsi as a beverage, they still praised him for standing up, and agreed with his choice.

The man’s experience prompted many other business owners to share similar accounts of being approached by large-scale beverage companies. Many alleged that they too were asked to make a choice and did what the restaurant owner did in his circumstances.

This article is based on videos shared by @thechubbfather on TikTok and reshared by @HistorianUSA1 on X. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the owner's account of the incident.