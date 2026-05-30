Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Entertainment

Fan Climbed a Crane During Michael Jackson’s 1996 Seoul Concert — MJ Held Him to His Chest and Finished Earth Song Anyway

6:06 PM CDT on May 30, 2026

A resurfaced video of Michael Jackson protecting a fan who climbed onto his crane in 1996 has Reddit users praising his stage presence again

A resurfaced video of Michael Jackson protecting a fan who climbed onto his crane in 1996 has Reddit users praising his stage presence again

|Image via X/historyrock_

In 1996, Michael Jackson was performing the HIStory World Tour in Seoul, South Korea. He was practically suspended in the air with the help of a crane, and the crowd was looking up at him.

Featured Video

But of course, one very dedicated fan from the crowd actually managed to reach Jackson on top. While many stars may have panicked or paused the concert, MJ held the fan tightly to his chest to make sure that he was safe.

He finished the remainder of "Earth Song" with the fan held to his chest as wind machines blasted from below. The resurfaced video has drawn significant reaction from viewers who praised both Jackson's stage presence and his instinct to secure the fan rather than halt the performance

The video ends with the crane being safely lowered toward the ground, and the fan was escorted off of MJ soon after. The fan could be heard repeatedly shouting "I love you" as the crane descended.

Some fans on Reddit took the opportunity to reference Michael Jackson's most popular songs in their comments while also praising his stage presence. One wrote, “Michael is like ‘I can't let this fan fall and die.’” Another user said, “Say say say what you want, but don’t tell me Michael was not an incredible performer.” A third comment read, “Now, I don't wanna be starting something, but that performance was a genuine thriller!” 

Another commenter wrote, “They float together and the dude is just taking in the moment, raising his hands to the heavens, overlooking the crowd as Michael belts it behind him in this majestic moment that will probably be the highlight of his entire life.”

The commenter also pointed out the fact that the fan literally came “crashing down to reality” and eventually got beaten up. 

 “Main character syndrome much?” wrote another person. While yet another thought, “The dude is definitely selfish. But ultimately I think this is such an iconic moment and I'm happy it happened the way it did.” 

A true-blue MJ fan wrapped up with: “Always impressive to see a professional. He didn’t even flinch, but first [ensured] he [could] hold onto the guy to prevent him from falling, all while continuing his performance.”

One would have to agree on this point, right?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Meme Asking if Women’s Equality Means Men Can Hit Them Back Goes Viral on Reddit — the Thread Became a Debate About How Boys Are Raised

May 30, 2026
Culture

IT Manager Found Out Her Coworker Was Being Fired for Discussing Her Raise — She Warned Her and Now Viewers Say She Is Next

May 29, 2026
Culture

Teen Won £4 Million on the Lottery and Said No to His Parents’ Demand for Half — They Called Him Selfish

May 29, 2026
Trending

“Give My Money, Man”: Walmart Customer Filmed a Cashier Who Said His $300 Scratch Card Was Worth $5

May 29, 2026
Culture

TikToker With $20 in Her Bank Account Gave Her Last Hash Brown to a Homeless Man — the Video Has the Internet Divided

May 29, 2026
Trending

“Professional Boundaries”: Female Employees Say Male Boss Refuses to Meet Them Alone Unless Another Man Is Present

May 29, 2026
Advertisement