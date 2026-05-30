Fan Climbed a Crane During Michael Jackson’s 1996 Seoul Concert — MJ Held Him to His Chest and Finished Earth Song Anyway

In 1996, Michael Jackson was performing the HIStory World Tour in Seoul, South Korea. He was practically suspended in the air with the help of a crane, and the crowd was looking up at him.

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But of course, one very dedicated fan from the crowd actually managed to reach Jackson on top. While many stars may have panicked or paused the concert, MJ held the fan tightly to his chest to make sure that he was safe.

He finished the remainder of "Earth Song" with the fan held to his chest as wind machines blasted from below. The resurfaced video has drawn significant reaction from viewers who praised both Jackson's stage presence and his instinct to secure the fan rather than halt the performance

The video ends with the crane being safely lowered toward the ground, and the fan was escorted off of MJ soon after. The fan could be heard repeatedly shouting "I love you" as the crane descended.

A breathtaking 1996 Seoul moment: A fan climbed the rising crane during MJ’s performance. Without missing a beat, Michael pulled him into a protective embrace, shielding him from danger until the crane descended. The fan was in pure bliss. Legend ??❤️ https://t.co/inzwrKbmPp pic.twitter.com/imUKEA3rHt — Kash (@oficial_kash) May 6, 2026

Some fans on Reddit took the opportunity to reference Michael Jackson's most popular songs in their comments while also praising his stage presence. One wrote, “Michael is like ‘I can't let this fan fall and die.’” Another user said, “Say say say what you want, but don’t tell me Michael was not an incredible performer.” A third comment read, “Now, I don't wanna be starting something, but that performance was a genuine thriller!”

Another commenter wrote, “They float together and the dude is just taking in the moment, raising his hands to the heavens, overlooking the crowd as Michael belts it behind him in this majestic moment that will probably be the highlight of his entire life.”

The commenter also pointed out the fact that the fan literally came “crashing down to reality” and eventually got beaten up.

“Main character syndrome much?” wrote another person. While yet another thought, “The dude is definitely selfish. But ultimately I think this is such an iconic moment and I'm happy it happened the way it did.”

Michael Jackson did a concert in Seoul in 1996 and a fan climbed the crane up to him. MJ held him tightly to prevent him from falling, all while performing Earth Song.pic.twitter.com/LoKhjim6do — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 6, 2025

A true-blue MJ fan wrapped up with: “Always impressive to see a professional. He didn’t even flinch, but first [ensured] he [could] hold onto the guy to prevent him from falling, all while continuing his performance.”

One would have to agree on this point, right?