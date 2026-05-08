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Women Say ‘Congratulations,’ Men Say ‘I’m Sorry’ When Told About Divorce, One Reddit Post Claims

4:05 AM CDT on May 8, 2026

Men and women have different reactions to divorce.

Men and women have different reactions to divorce.| Pexels/kaboompics/Kampus Production

|Image credits: Representative image from Pexels/kaboompics/Kampus Production

A woman going through a divorce noticed a pattern. While every man she told expressed sympathy, every woman offered congratulations.

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Her curious observation, posted on Reddit's r/TwoXChromosomes, sparked discussion in the thread.

She had informed coworkers, technicians installing her internet, neighbors, and others she spoke with. The pattern was consistent.

"Without fail, every time I tell a man I am getting divorced, he says some version of 'I'm sorry,'" she wrote. "But every time — every single time — I tell a woman, she says 'congratulations' first."

She referenced comedian Louis C.K., saying that no happy marriage has ever ended in divorce, so it isn’t necessarily negative. She said women understand this without needing an explanation. When a marriage reaches that point, they are the first to see that leaving it is the proper route.

The comments in the Reddit thread were full of women with their own observations. One woman recalled the moment she announced her own divorce.

She said: "Interesting! When I first told people I was initiating a divorce, I noticed something different. Men would ask me, "Are you sure?" (i.e. question my decision). Women would ask me, "Are you safe?" (i.e. understand the gravity of the decision and offer support). "Are you SURE" vs. "Are you SAFE" has stuck with me since then as the difference between how men and women view divorce."

Another commenter rejected the sympathy reflex altogether. "I got divorced a long time ago but I still always correct anyone who says 'I'm sorry' or 'that's too bad,'" she wrote. Her divorce, in her own words, was "the most badass, brave thing I've ever done."

A third commenter connected the post to a phrase a friend had used hours earlier. She recalled: Weird that I see that phrase 'journey back to yourself' only a couple hours after chatting with a friend. She explained it the EXACT same way. Wish the OP nothing but the best!" Same words, two separate conversations, same week. She wished the original poster nothing but the best.

The original poster concluded with honesty. She described her current situation as being full of mixed emotions. Nonetheless, she thought the contrast in opinions was worth sharing and talking about.

Depending on who she told, it was either sympathy or celebration. Same story, different reactions—and she’s at peace with her decision.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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