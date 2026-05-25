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Viral Politics

‘Objectible Fact’ Has Critics Compiling Karoline Leavitt’s Most Viral Slip-Ups Yet

12:24 AM CDT on May 25, 2026

Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt Keeps Getting Dragged for Old Remarks Every Time a New Clip Goes Viral.

|Image credits: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

A Fox News clip shared by X user @KrisIsPissed captured White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempting to say "objective fact" during a briefing. In the clip, Leavitt appeared to mispronounce the phrase "objective fact" as "objectible fact," prompting reactions on social media.

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"My god, is this Barbie Klaus demanding people glorify the Dear Leader and report as she tells everyone? ," one user wrote on X. Another user said, "This is what happens when you make DEI hires of unqualified young blondes. Shane. Real shame."

A third drew a line to recent history: "In case anyone wonders what happened to 'alternative facts,' there are now so many alternatives they can't decide which one to go with."

In February 2025, Fox Business journalist asked Karoline about the rising grocery prices in the United States, and when they would begin to drop. She seemed confused, and clarified with the reporter, asking whether the reporter was referring to rising costs at the stores and "at the grocery pump."

The unusual phrase quickly attracted attention online.

Someone made a Bluesky account using the name Grocery Pump, with a bio reading: "Karoline Leavitt invented me. I pump out groceries at high prices." The bio further joked the eggs were now $500 a gallon!

Another said: "This is all they have…😂😂😂😂 'In over her head': Critics mock Karoline Leavitt after latest press conference flub' 😮😮😮😮 Why? She referred to the "grocery pump," an apparent mix of "gas pump" and "grocery store.""

In March, Leavitt mistakenly said that Trump's Department of Justice would focus on "fighting law and order" at a separate White House briefing, instead of saying "fighting for law and order."

Many have talked about Leavitt's problematic pronunciations.
Former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann addressed the pattern on his podcast in August 2025, citing Leavitt's mispronunciations as a persistent issue during her tenure.

The list has gotten longer by then. In June, she mispronounced the name of Karol Nawrocki, the recently elected leader of Poland, uttering it as "Noratsky." She then looked to a Polish journalist in the room for assistance and thanked him for "the insight."

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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