Viral Video of Men Stuffing Alcohol Bottles Into Bags at a Grocery Store Has Resurfaced — and Security’s Response Has TikTok Asking Questions

A viral TikTok of men stuffing alcohol bottles into bags and walking away without paying has resurfaced on the internet. The video was first posted in 2024 by a TikToker who goes by ‘tracyj662.’ It has since amassed 15.2 million views.

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It has been reshared on multiple social media platforms, including X and Reddit. The video featured a trio of men at a grocery store, surrounded by a few bystanders, including security.

All three of them were seen hastily grabbing and stuffing as many alcohol bottles as they could. After getting what they needed, they nonchalantly began walking away.

Migrants Fill Bags With Alcohol Then Just Walk Out Of Supermarket While Security Stand and Watch. pic.twitter.com/r8wJb080Sm — Skint Eastwood (@Skint_Eastwood1) May 25, 2026

This was despite security attempting to stop the individuals from walking away. Although they were confronted, the men were shouting in a different language. The TikToker claimed to have filmed the incident on their phone when it happened in real time.

The TikToker wrote, “Last night while shopping, I got me brave head on and took out me phone and filmed them.” The video's renewed circulation on X comes amid broader online discussion about retail theft and the limitations of store security.

One commenter claimed the individuals were migrants, a claim that cannot be verified as their identities and nationalities have not been established. Similarly, whether or not the trio of men faced legal consequences also remains unclear. However, there were likely some legal confrontations.

TikTok had Slammed the Actions of The Men Stuffing Alcohol Bottles Into Bags and Scrutinized Security

Many users on TikTok had one major question: what did security do? In the video, two security members from the establishment were seen communicating via walkie-talkies. They were doing so while also monitoring the situation in front of them.

When the men ignored the guards and made no move to pay, the security officers positioned themselves in the men's path, though they did not physically intervene. This prompted many TikTokers to question the purpose of the security officers on site.

One commenter wrote, “Security may as well have helped them with their bags.” Another question, “Why did the security guards just watch?” One commenter offered context about why the guards may not have intervened.

@tracyj662 Last night while shopping. Got me brave head on and took out me phone and filmed them ♬ original sound - TraceeeJ

The user wrote, “Security officers are reminded not to touch or apprehend a person. This may result in a civil lawsuit.” The same user added, “That’s sad, but that’s how it works.” Another one mentioned, “Until it’s left the shop, it’s not classified as a theft.”

A final one mentioned, “Like it or not, it’s the REALITY of today; no limits. Everything is chaotic and out of control.”

A similar incident occurred recently when a man cleared out the display case at a New York bakery and walked away without paying. The resurfaced clip has continued to draw debate about the limits of store security and the legal constraints that prevent guards from physically intervening.