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‘Can’t Even Afford to Breathe’: TikToker’s Video About Financial Burnout Divides Internet on Women and Work

By Reni

10:02 AM CDT on June 10, 2026

TikToker's rant about being broke sparked a debate on X about whether a woman should be working.

TikToker’s rant about being broke sparked a debate on X about whether a woman should be working.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @kaitlinholder

A TikToker’s video about being broke and barely being able to pay bills sparked a debate on X about whether women should be working. The video was originally shared by the TikToker @kaitlinholder and had amassed nearly 300,000 views as of publication.

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The video began with the woman sharing her frustrations, saying, “I cannot do this for the rest of my life.” She claimed she was tired of being broke and almost always unable to pay all of her bills. 

Although she didn’t specifically complain about her current job, she did say she was feeling “tired” of going to the same job. She explained she was tired of working hard at a job that left her financially drained saying, “It’s just not it.” 

The woman echoed the same thoughts in the caption of her TikTok. She wrote, “This life is exhausting. Can’t even afford to breathe at this point.” Many viewers said they related.

@kaitlinholder

Sorry not sorry. I just checked my bank account and I get even pay my rent bc childcare just came out. I’m tired. This life is exhausting. Can’t even afford to breathe at this point. #rant #nightmare #thiseconomysucks #tired #broke

♬ original sound - Kaitlin?

Many of her followers empathized with the TikToker and offered encouragement. Others pushed back. One user said, “This is life. The majority of Americans have lived like this for decades.” 

A second one commented, “The billionaires, millionaires, and $500K plus earners are doing well.

Everybody else is being financially and emotionally drained.” Another user wrote, “We are living the exact definition of ‘insanity,’ it’s so sad.” One more said, “Millions are suffering…you are not alone.”

The Response on X

A verified user on X who goes by @idropFbombs reposted the video and sparked a debate with her caption. She wrote: “Women should not have to work. We should get to live soft lives because we bring life into this world.” 

Responses varied. A user said, “I say this all the time, it’s the truth.” Another said, “Agree completely, but then you can’t vote.” 

The next one commented, “Well, women of the past had to get married. Men don’t have it easier.” One comment read, “This is what feminists wanted…”

The woman also shared Part 2 of the viral video, in which she addressed all the comments she received. She appreciated the people who supported her and also addressed the criticism. The TikToker said she was working on “making a change” and urged followers to stick around for it.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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