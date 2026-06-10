A Nurse Faked an STI Notification Call to Expose Her Sister’s Cheating Husband — Now TikTok Is Debating Whether It Went Too Far

In a TikTok video, one sees a woman use her nursing background to confront her sister's unfaithful husband. Beyond racking up millions of views, the clip has sparked a debate about how far revenge can go.

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The video has been posted by TikTok creator Lexi Lock, who goes by @realquinnenergy and has more than 172,000 followers. It was captioned, "He cheated on my sister, so I called as a nurse and ruined his day." It was shared on April 26 and soon went viral on the platform.

In the clip, Lock identifies herself as a nurse upon calling a man she addresses as "Luke Jacobs." She tells him her name is 'Meredith from Cleveland Clinic.' She then informs him that a patient recently tested positive for a sexually transmitted infection (STI) and that he was listed as a contact, so he would need to come in for testing.

"If you have multiple partners, you need to also inform them — or when you come in, let us know, and we can call and inform them, too," she says.

The man on the other end immediately panicked and kept asking, "Really?" He then questioned whether someone could legally be named on such a list. "Somebody can put my name on there?" he asks. To that, Lock cut him off and explained how contact tracing works. She tells him that the process is confidential and is done to contain the spread of infection.

The explanation appears to unsettle him further."

The clip, however, is part of a growing wave of viral "revenge content" on TikTok, where individuals who feel wronged (or whose loved ones have been wronged) document the betrayers' responses in real time. Similar prank-call videos routinely draw millions of views on the platform.

But impersonating a medical professional could carry legal consequences.

The real Cleveland Clinic has not commented on the video.

‘Safer sex’ means STI prevention, avoiding unintended pregnancies and psychologically safe practices for everyone. https://t.co/xtTYM1WhcK — Cleveland Clinic (@ClevelandClinic) February 12, 2024

Infidelity is still one of the most commonly cited reasons for divorce in the United States. Research published in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy suggest that roughly 20-25% of married men and 10-15% of married women had an extramarital affair during their marriages.

The Daily Dot has not independently verified the identities of those involved.