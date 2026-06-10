A post shared on X has drawn attention online after a user revealed how much they were charged to park their car at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida.

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According to the post, the user was shocked by the parking fee and shared their reaction online, prompting discussion among others about the rising cost of parking at major attractions and public venues.

Cars remain the most common form of transportation in the United States, and drivers often have to pay for parking when visiting amusement parks, stadiums, and other public spaces. As the cost of living continues to rise, many people say it has become more difficult to afford everyday expenses, including parking fees.

The user's post quickly gained traction as others weighed in on the growing cost of visiting major entertainment venues.

The cost of parking a car had one X user questioning everything.

Paying to park is another scam that’s gotten out of control



I mean look at these parking rates at Seaworld… $42-$67 just to park your car at a place you already bought a ticket to go



This is so out of control in America we even now have to pay to park our cars at hospitals and… pic.twitter.com/wu9gnfI6jC — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 10, 2026

Theme park visits often involve multiple expenses. When this X user encountered heightened prices to park in SeaWorld’s lot, they were taken aback. The video shows the outrageous prices. General parking was $42, close-up parking was $57, and VIP parking was $67.

The X poster wrote, “Paying to park is another scam that’s gotten out of control. I mean, look at these parking rates at Seaworld… $42-$67 just to park your car at a place you already bought a ticket to go.” They continued, “This is so out of control in America that we even now have to pay to park our cars at hospitals, and it’s outrageous and such a scam. In my opinion, it should all be banned”

Many commenters agreed with the user's criticism. Another X user said, “It should be included in the price of the ticket. That’s ridiculous!”. The original poster replied, "If you go to Universal Studios, they now stop you and try to upsell every car into paying for 'up close parking.’ They literally force you to listen to their long upsell speech. It’s $70… such a joke and a scam.”

“People have a choice not to go to these places. Find somewhere else to go, and your boycott can force changes to happen.”

Many X users commented on how widespread the hike in parking costs has become. From sporting events and restaurants to hospitals and doctors offices, it’s gotten out of control. “Amusement parks are one thing, but charging parking fees even for going to the doctor or hospital is practically robbery,” someone wrote.

Several users offered suggestions for minimizing parking expenses. Public transportation, like the subway, can save you money in the long run. Carpooling with friends allows you to split the bill rather than taking the full price of parking on yourself. If you can’t avoid ridiculous fees to park your car, this comment section came up with various solutions.