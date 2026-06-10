‘Why Did You Slap Sour Cream on It?’: Taco Bell Customer Films Worker Modifying Returned Order Instead of Remaking It

A video posted to X by user @RedWaveCrewHP showed a customer at a Taco Bell drive-thru filming the exchange after returning to correct an order.

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Three tacos from their order were missing sour cream and tomatoes. The customer had recently moved into a new apartment and had no groceries at home, making the return trip necessary.

A female employee initially retrieved the bag through the window. A male employee in a striped polo then added the missing toppings directly onto the cold food.

Who in the wrong? she took our food back & HE slapped sour cream & tomatoes on it after we went all the way home & back to get it corrected & no we didn't have our own sour scream & tomatoes we just moved her into her new apt & didn't go grocery shoppin yet. pic.twitter.com/NTMlDjSVyx — Build with Henry (@RedWaveCrewHP) June 9, 2026

"No, so you rung it up wrong," the customer said. "I asked for a specific thing and you guys rung it up wrong. That's not on me. Did you double-check the bag when we handed it to you?" The male employee said, "No."

The employee then said, "Yeah, she wasn't supposed to take your food," he said. The customer responded, "That's what I'm saying. So why did you slap sour cream and stuff on it?"

The 2022 FDA Food Code, the most recent full edition, covers contamination at every level of food handling, according to the FDA Food Code.

Commenters on the post did not debate who was in the wrong. One wrote, "The customer is right here. They deserve new food altogether."

Another wrote, "They violated their own policies. If something was missing or messed up you tell the customer to keep their food and you either make a new one or just give them what was missing. But never take that food back after they touched it!"

They violated their own policies?if something was missing or messed up you tell the customer to keep their food and you either make a new one or just give them what was missing,BUT NEVER TAKE THAT FOOD BACK AFTER THEY TOUCHED IT! — ????? (@issavibewKAE) June 9, 2026

A third commenter wrote, "Should never take food back. Provide additional condiments if needed. Or give the food back and take a refund." One more added, "Yes, that's how it works. It's either refund the money or make the new food. You can't just fix it that way."

The customer stayed composed despite the situation. They said as they left the scene, "Let's take a deep breath. It's alright. I'm trying to be as calm as possible with it. I'm not even upset. I'm just trying to laugh and smile and let them know what's cool. Everybody make [sic] mistakes."

Taco Bell had not issued a public response to the clip as of publication.

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @RedWaveCrewHP. The identities of the employees and the Taco Bell location have not been confirmed.