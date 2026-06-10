Woman Says Starbucks Manager Fired Her for Being Late to Shifts She Walked 3 Miles to Reach — and She’s Still Talking About It 25 Years Later

A video of a woman recounting how she was fired from Starbucks 25 years ago is getting attention on X. Shared June 9, 2026, by the handle @HistorianUSA1 shows a woman with gray hair power-walking through a suburban neighborhood while recounting a dispute with a former manager.

Featured Video

In the video, she said that she was working as an opening-shift barista at a Starbucks location and had a long walk to get there. "It was really far — probably three miles, four miles," she says.

"I asked my manager: 'Hey, public transportation doesn't run super early, so don't schedule me for opens, please. I can work any other shift, any other shift. I can work seven days a week. I don't care.'" But that request, she says, was ignored.

25 YEARS LATER and this lady is STILL melting down over getting fired from Starbucks for being late 3 times.



Video gold: She’s power-walking the suburbs, gray hair flowing, passionately ranting about her manager, Sarah Kearney, who had the audacity to… enforce basic attendance… pic.twitter.com/kMIlN0B1Ri — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 9, 2026

The woman named her former manager and noted that the manager drove a car with a personalized license plate. She says that the manager, who had a car, continued to schedule her for shifts starting at 5:30 a.m. For three months, she said, she set her alarm for 3 a.m. and left home by 3:30 to walk for two hours to work.

"Rain, snow, shine, didn't matter," she tells viewers.

But despite these efforts, she says she was fired after being late three times. She attributed her termination to personal animosity. "She fired me because she hated me," the woman says. The woman also claimed that her manager drove past her every morning during the walk but never offered her a ride.

The woman did not say whether she had asked the manager for a ride. The video closes with the lady wishing the manager "broke a leg or something."

Try being on time. — James Katchen - (@JamesKatchen) June 9, 2026

The post accumulated nearly 20,000 views at the time of publication. "Clearly she needs closure," one X user wrote. "I suggest she hire on there again. She can get fired once more, and hopefully, this time, learn to handle it with grace. Until that happens, she's doomed to stew on this eternally."

Another commenter asked: "Did you ever ask [the manager] to pick you up? Or offer to help with gas? I'm thinking not." A third was doubtful that "she was fired for [just] being late three times."

This video was originally shared on X on June 9, 2026, by @HistorianUSA1. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's account, including her employment history, the identity of the manager named in the video, or the specific Starbucks location referenced. The events described are presented as the woman's own recollection.