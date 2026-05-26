Woman Paid $52.95 for Pasta and Water at a Las Vegas Restaurant — Viral Video Resurfaces Again and the Debate Has Not Cooled

A viral video of a woman who paid $52.95 for a bowl of pasta and a beverage at Eataly has resurfaced. The video comes amid growing controversy about rising food prices at restaurants, sparking widespread debate on the internet.

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The video was originally posted by TikToker @elisa_does in late 2025 and has since resurfaced on X and Reddit amid renewed discussion about restaurant pricing.

In the video, the woman shared a bill featuring her order and the cost of $52.95, which she had to pay. The video showed her drawing attention to the bill and the food itself — a modest portion of pasta and a water, totaling $52.95.

She said she was dining at Eataly at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. The comment section of her TikTok blew up with people sharing their thoughts. Many commenters criticized her for complaining about the price rather than checking the menu beforehand.

They also wondered why she didn’t read the price on the menu before ordering. However, she responded to the scrutiny in a separate video. The woman addressed the criticism and explained her intention.

The intent wasn’t to complain, but rather to “make a difference.” The weekend after she had posted her review, the TikToker highlighted the change that followed.

Caesar's Entertainment offered Nevada residents 25% off food and beverages at its restaurants and lounges, along with free parking.

The offer ran from September 21 to October 30, 2025 — temporary, the TikToker acknowledged, but still a step in the right direction in her view. In conclusion, she said, “It goes to show that one little voice, such as mine, yelling out $52.95…can help make a difference.”

The Video Featuring the Woman Who Paid $52.95 Resurfaced on X

Multiple users have reshared the video, highlighting the crisis with hiked food prices at restaurants.

The X account Matrix Mysteries shared the video with the caption, "Vegas used to drain your wallet at the tables, now it does it before you sit down." This sparked a flurry of mixed responses.

An American grabbed a simple meal at Park MGM in Las Vegas.



A bowl of pasta. A water.



The bill? $52.95.



Vegas used to drain your wallet at the tables. Now it does it before you even sit down. pic.twitter.com/Hq6JNk7Nt9 — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) May 25, 2026

One user mentioned, “Even if she did this for views or boosting engagement, the menu prices are ridiculous. It’s pasta and water!” The next one said, “Ohh no. I’m making that at home FOR A FAMILY for $5.95.”

A third user claimed, “Dining used to be reasonable in Vegas…” A fourth mentioned, “Vegas just gave up on normie, they followed the Disney model…” A final one noted, “Vegas used to be all about gambling, so they could give cheap food. Since it’s changed, food can’t be cheap.”