Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Woman Paid $52.95 for Pasta and Water at a Las Vegas Restaurant — Viral Video Resurfaces Again and the Debate Has Not Cooled

By Reni

8:52 AM CDT on May 26, 2026

Woman paid $52.95 for a bowl of pasta and a beverage, sparking outcry on the internet.

Woman paid $52.95 for a bowl of pasta and a beverage, sparking outcry on the internet.

|Image Credit: TikTok | elisa_does

A viral video of a woman who paid $52.95 for a bowl of pasta and a beverage at Eataly has resurfaced. The video comes amid growing controversy about rising food prices at restaurants, sparking widespread debate on the internet. 

Featured Video

The video was originally posted by TikToker @elisa_does in late 2025 and has since resurfaced on X and Reddit amid renewed discussion about restaurant pricing.

In the video, the woman shared a bill featuring her order and the cost of $52.95, which she had to pay. The video showed her drawing attention to the bill and the food itself — a modest portion of pasta and a water, totaling $52.95. 

She said she was dining at Eataly at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. The comment section of her TikTok blew up with people sharing their thoughts. Many commenters criticized her for complaining about the price rather than checking the menu beforehand.

@elisa_does

Eataly at Park MGM ? Pasta + Water = $52.95 ? Las Vegas food isn’t cheap ? My pasta + water at Eataly in Park MGM came out to $52.95. Worth it or nah? ? #LasVegas #EatalyLasVegas #ParkMGM #VegasFood #VegasEats

♬ original sound - Elisa Does

They also wondered why she didn’t read the price on the menu before ordering. However, she responded to the scrutiny in a separate video. The woman addressed the criticism and explained her intention. 

The intent wasn’t to complain, but rather to “make a difference.” The weekend after she had posted her review, the TikToker highlighted the change that followed.

Caesar's Entertainment offered Nevada residents 25% off food and beverages at its restaurants and lounges, along with free parking.

The offer ran from September 21 to October 30, 2025 — temporary, the TikToker acknowledged, but still a step in the right direction in her view. In conclusion, she said, “It goes to show that one little voice, such as mine, yelling out $52.95…can help make a difference.” 

The Video Featuring the Woman Who Paid $52.95 Resurfaced on X 

Multiple users have reshared the video, highlighting the crisis with hiked food prices at restaurants. 

The X account Matrix Mysteries shared the video with the caption, "Vegas used to drain your wallet at the tables, now it does it before you sit down." This sparked a flurry of mixed responses

One user mentioned, “Even if she did this for views or boosting engagement, the menu prices are ridiculous. It’s pasta and water!” The next one said, “Ohh no. I’m making that at home FOR A FAMILY for $5.95.” 

A third user claimed, “Dining used to be reasonable in Vegas…” A fourth mentioned, “Vegas just gave up on normie, they followed the Disney model…” A final one noted, “Vegas used to be all about gambling, so they could give cheap food. Since it’s changed, food can’t be cheap.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“There Is Always Awkwardness When They Are in Public”: Harry and Meghan Photo Session Clip Has X Talking Again

May 26, 2026
Culture

Reddit Dad Sparks Debate After Wife Says Kids Don’t Really Do Sleepovers Anymore

May 26, 2026
Trending

Viral Video of Men Stuffing Alcohol Bottles Into Bags at a Grocery Store Has Resurfaced — and Security’s Response Has TikTok Asking Questions

May 26, 2026
Trending

Husband of 20 Years Asked to Have a Girlfriend and Keep Living at Home — Internet Tells His Wife to Serve Him Divorce Papers

May 26, 2026
Culture

Parent Thinks Friend’s Dad Joining Teen Movie Trip Is ‘Weird’—Then Reddit Points Out One Major Detail

May 26, 2026
Culture

Surveillance Video of Woman Using a Neighbor’s Trash Can for Her Dog’s Poop Bag Has X Completely Split

May 26, 2026
Advertisement