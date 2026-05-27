“Corporate Greed Destroyed Vegas”: Internet Reacts to Viral $87 Steak Video From Bellagio

A video that had been shared on TikTok about the rising cost of food in Las Vegas has been circulating on X.

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The account wrote alongside the video: “The room was already hundreds a night. Then came $87 for the cheapest steak, $138 for a ribeye, and $37 for a glass of Cabernet.” Several commenters agreed with the post that “corporate greed” has destroyed Vegas, as it used to be known for its lower-cost attractions.

The video seems to have been shared originally on the TikTok account @thelasvegasbook and features a man explaining that he doesn't mind paying extra for a good view, as the restaurant he was at, known as Prime, Bellagio MGM, had a view of the fountains. He then zoomed into the menu and showed the camera that the cheapest steak on the menu cost $87.

An American checked into an MGM resort in Las Vegas.



The room was already hundreds a night.



Then came $87 for the cheapest steak, $138 for a ribeye, and $37 for a glass of Cabernet.



This is what corporate greed has done to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/CZS1otHHqA — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) May 26, 2026

At the same time, a commenter on X pushed back on this narrative and said, “[There are] over 100 steak houses in Vegas. Maybe not choose the one at MGM where they sell steak [for] over $100?”

Several other commenters seemed to agree with this because they said that resorts like Bellagio are “just plastics,” which are marketed as upscale and intimate, but they actually have “no soul.”

Some other suggestions in the thread included Circus Circus or the Flamingo. “Shop for better deals. They are readily available,” wrote another. “People like this go to Vegas knowing where the expensive resorts are, then go to the resort just to cry about how expensive it is,” wrote an X user.

On the other hand, a commentator said he used to go to Vegas with his wife back in the day when things were more affordable. Another said that even though he got married in Vegas, very close to where this video was shot, he still didn't eat at this expensive restaurant.

MGM Grand buffet will close - the latest casualty as pricey Las Vegas chooses high rollers over regular Americans https://t.co/XFb0HK8jBT pic.twitter.com/F4akYLrZV1 — New York Post (@nypost) April 23, 2026

However, another person seemed to get nostalgic at the mention of Vegas prices that have shot up and said, “The old Vegas has disappeared, and the new Vegas sucks.” Another commentator mentioned how one could eat crab, lobster, and steak at the Mirage by paying $25.

The commenter said the same meal once cost about $50 per person.

So when the man in this viral video said, “The pricing of MGM is just insane,” many didn't hold back. Or at least they thought he made these choices.

On a similar note, a commenter said that they walked out of Water Grill as “the prices were much higher than [their] last visit in 2025.” They ended this recollection with: “Not gonna gouge me.”

This story is based on footage and social media commentary circulating online.