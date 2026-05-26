Video of Woman Pushing Through Plane Passengers Before the Door Opened Has the Internet Asking “Who Raised You?”

A video posted to X by user @HistorianUSA1 shows a woman pushing toward the front of an aircraft before the door had opened, confronting other passengers who stood in her way.

Featured Video

When a fellow passenger said "excuse me," she yelled back, refused to move and began threatening him as other passengers stood watching

Woman on a plane tries to push her way to the front of the plane while channeling her Spirit Airline energy.



The Guy politely says “excuse me” and she completely loses it — yelling, refusing to move, threatening him while the whole plane watches.



He hits her with the perfect… pic.twitter.com/4qqO2zqstQ — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) May 25, 2026

Shocked by her attitude, he asked her: "Who raised you, woman?"

The clip, recorded by another passenger and shared on X, showed the woman pushing through the aisle while two fellow passengers confronted her, all before the aircraft door had been opened.

"The door isn't even open yet," the original poster wrote.

The man's question drew louder reactions from onlookers and the comments section on X.

One commenter described a similar scene on a recent flight to Chicago. "The woman was seated in the last row but when the plane landed she started forward acting put out that the seas didn't part for her," they wrote. "A flight attendant shut her down right away."

Another wrote: "Hopefully the legacy airlines don’t lower their prices to accommodate these low life flyers . Unreal, but it happens all the time. Now we need an announcement before landing outlining how to disembark w a caveat that you will be arrested if you disobey the instructions."

Incidents of disruptive behavior on U.S. flights have drawn federal attention for several years. The FAA reported more than 1,800 unruly passenger incidents in 2024. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the FAA has fined unruly passengers over $20.9 million.

Rushing the aisle before a door opens falls into a legal gray area unless a passenger physically interferes with a crew member's duties. Flight attendants hold authority to address passenger behavior before disembarkation begins.

The original poster had not shared additional details at the time of publication — the airline and flight number were not identified in the post. No arrests or official responses from an airline had been reported at the time of publication. The incident remains unverified beyond the footage itself.