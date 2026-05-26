Woman Traveled Two States to Go on a Date After Visiting Her Terminally Ill Mother — He Left From the Bathroom and Paid Nothing

Less than a day ago, on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries, a woman posted about eating some leftover carne asada and scrambled eggs. But the photo drew attention because of the story attached to it. “He dashed before dining,” she wrote, and then detailed an unfortunate story of how she was ghosted in person just one night ago.

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The poster said that she recently had a major surgery and, since then, had been texting and talking on the phone with this man, who decided it would be great to ghost her on their first in-person date. Right before the date, she had been on two back-to-back flights and then had to take a two-hour drive from the airport to be there. On her way, wanting to look good for her date, she went into a mall salon to get a blowout.

Except that hairdo that she made sure to get done just for him, “stressed” him, he said. He even made a joke about not turning up to their dinner date when she texted to let him know that she was on her way.

Before meeting a date, or even afterward, it can be hard to know how frequently to message. https://t.co/uxEMAJOKdh — Mashable (@mashable) April 16, 2025

To make sure the thread doesn't think that she was just back from a vacation, the poster mentioned that she had gone to visit her terminally ill mother. Her mother's husband (who may not be the poster's biological father) has early-onset dementia. It was, thus, “a stressful reason to travel.” Also, the reason she got her hair styled is that she had a bad experience “with cheap shampoo” at the hotel she stayed at.

Despite all of this, she turned up for her date and was excited yet nervous to talk to him. She even noted that she was embarrassed after she spoke so excitedly to him while flipping through the menu that she spat a little. She immediately wiped it, but thought that it could have been a reason that he wanted a reason to go to the bathroom. But she was even more upset to realise that he had, in fact, left the restaurant.

When it came to explaining his behavior, the man texted the poster and let her know that he was apparently having a panic attack. Which would be acceptable if he hadn't stopped texting entirely. It was clear to the poster that he didn't want to stay in touch with her.

To make sense of the situation, the poster had both their dinners packed and paid for the whole thing herself. That is what she was seen eating the morning after the ordeal of a date, as seen below.

Redditors supported the woman. One wrote: “Just off to the next, so you can find an actual adult who loves a girl with her hair done.” Another person empathized with her situation in life and said, “So sorry this happened to you, alongside everything else going on.”

A third simply wrote, “Wow, that guy had issues.”

Then again, it is okay to not want to continue a date, but to behave so rashly had many commentators up in arms. “Don't internalize this; this is all on him. He's a coward for not facing you,” one clarified. Another echoed the sentiment as they wrote: “Seems like this man has some serious insecurities and resulting anxiety around them. (...) He clearly needs to address himself before he tries to go on another date.”