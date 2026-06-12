A Woman Was Uninvited From Her Friend’s Wedding Without Being Told — Then Watched the Bride Publicly Beg for RSVPs and Posted the Whole Thing on Reddit

A woman who got quietly dropped from a friend's wedding guest list watched that same friend turn around weeks later and start publicly pleading with people to RSVP.

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She posted the whole thing on r/weddingshaming, and people had a lot to say.

According to the original post, she'd been invited to the wedding back in 2024 offered to help with the wedding website and other technical logistics.

Then the bride got pregnant, something she described as "a happy surprise because she thought she'd never have children."

For months, there was no word on whether the wedding date would be pushed back. Then, earlier this year, the bride announced a new date and urged everyone to RSVP, but the original poster never received a new invitation.

She texted the bride to ask whether the guest list had changed, saying she needed to plan around summer travel. The bride informed her she wasn't on the list, saying the groom "wants more of his family to come even though I don't want them to and it's too expensive."

Weeks later, according to the post, the bride began publicly urging guests to RSVP, going as far as posting 'did you RSVP?' in comment sections that had nothing to do with the event.

The original poster described feeling 'secondhand embarrassment' and wrote that she could not imagine publicly pressuring friends and family for RSVPs, and that she's not going.

Most of the replies criticized the bride's behavior. One commenter wrote, "Being uninvited is upsetting but it's even worse she didn't bother to tell you!!! That's very disrespectful and shocking behaviour[sic] from a friend," and asked in the comments whether other guests might also be skipping the wedding in protest after hearing similar stories.

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One commenter shared a similar experience, saying she attended a wedding after being uninvited and was seated 'at the kids table at the reception.'. She added that the experience ended the friendship entirely and that "it still hurts" years later.

One commenter focused on how people don't realize how much worse a situation gets "by not telling that person, and letting them find out another way." One reply joked that next time the original poster should treat the bride "like she's some crazy stranger, then turn your back."

The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/weddingshaming.