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‘I Went From Mesmerized to Traumatized’: A Lemon Pepper Wing Pound Cake From an Atlanta Bakery Has the Internet Deeply Conflicted

7:14 AM CDT on July 24, 2026

A bakery's lemon pepper wing pound cake has gone viral.

A bakery’s lemon pepper wing pound cake has gone viral.

|Images via X/SomaKazima2

A bakery's unconventional dessert featuring lemon pepper chicken wings arranged atop a frosted pound cake has gone viral on X after being reshared by @SomaKazima2. But commenters were divided over whether the sweet-and-savory creation was inspired or a step too far.

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The clip showed the cake's preparation, beginning with a baker removing a freshly baked Bundt-style pound cake from the oven.

The cake was then released from its pan, thickly glazed, and topped with several seasoned lemon pepper chicken wings.

According to the video's caption, the dessert is a lemon pepper wing pound cake sold by a bakery in the Atlanta area. The video had accumulated more than 16 million views as of publication.

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Many commenters said they were fascinated by the preparation until the chicken wings were revealed. "I went from mesmerized to traumatized," an X user wrote. Another responded, "Wait a (...) minute!!"

Others questioned whether the internet had reached a new level of culinary experimentation. "We just be doing anything huh?" wrote a viewer. Still, some didn't dismiss the concept outright and argued that serving fried chicken alongside sweet baked goods is hardly a new idea.

One commenter pointed out, "Chicken n waffles are good, but we [are] just gonna overlook chicken wings n cake??"

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Others, however, were unconvinced, and said they would prefer to keep the two dishes separate despite appreciating both individually.

The video also had viewers speculating about the cake's flavor. Based on its appearance, many thought it was a lemon or five-flavor pound cake finished with a cream cheese or powdered sugar glaze. The bright citrus notes would likely complement the lemon pepper seasoning on the wings, so its flavor profile is intentionally sweet, savory, and tangy.

Food mashups have become increasingly common on social media; creators and bakeries often experiment with unconventional combinations to draw attention. As a result, only a few became lasting menu items, and others just spark conversation. This latest creation appeared to accomplish exactly that, drawing millions of views and a comment section still debating whether it belongs on a dessert menu.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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