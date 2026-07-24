A Man Lay Down in Front of a City Bus and Refused to Move While Talking on His Phone — X Has Some Thoughts on How to Handle It

A man lay down in front of a city bus and refused to move despite repeated honking from the driver. The man’s actions seemingly caused a delay for passengers on the public transport, sparking debate online. Many had pretty “simple” solutions to get him to move.

Featured Video

A video of a man lying in front of a city bus went viral after being shared on X by @ClownWorld. According to the video obtained by the verified account, the man was seen lying on the road, completely unbothered by the loud honking of the bus.

What’s more is that he seemingly appeared to be talking with someone over a phone call. While the man remained on his phone, the bus waited as its driver honked repeatedly.

As mentioned before, despite the repeated honking, he didn’t seem to budge.

Advertisement

This person decided to lie down in front of a city bus and refuse to move. The driver honked several times, but they stayed right where they were, leaving everyone else stuck waiting.



Hundreds of people are just trying to get to work, school, or home. Why should all of them have… pic.twitter.com/8W9qDk0VKk — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 23, 2026

Although the bus driver’s reaction was unclear, the public transportation employee was seen urging the man to move and got on another call. However, there seemed to be a crowd inside the bus, all of whom were also waiting for the man to move from the road.

Whether police were involved and what prompted the man's actions could not be confirmed.

Neither the authorities nor the person involved have issued a statement addressing the incident. But the internet sure had a lot to say about the matter.

Advertisement

After the Man Lied Down in Front of The City Bus, The Internet Urged Others to Intervene.

The video recorded by a bystander has been viewed nearly 150,000 times on the X account. It has sparked immense traction with mixed responses. This was especially after the account asked: “Why should all of them have their day disrupted because of one person?”

One user responded with a question of their own. They asked, “Protest is part of a free society. But is disrupting innocent people’s lives the best way to make your message heard?”

What is he protesting? — BlueSfaira (@BlueSfaira) July 23, 2026

Advertisement

Similarly, another mentioned, “Peaceful protest is a right, but not by halting other people’s lives…” Many urged bystanders and passengers to intervene and asked the man to move either politely or forcibly.

Some even wondered where the cops were when this incident unfolded. But many wondered whether the man had a rational reason for his actions. Similar comments about solutions and outrage continued to flood the comment section of the X post.

Editor's Note: The details above solely reflect the video and comments shared by @ClownWorld on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.