Woman Says a Man Screamed at Her at the Gym for Shaking Her Head — She Ran to Her Car in Tears and X Can’t Agree Who Was Wrong

TikTok creator and hairstylist @halliemckayyy's emotional account of an alleged confrontation at her local gym has been reposted on X, but in the comments, users can't agree on who was at fault.

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The clip, which had accumulated more than 122,000 views as of publication, was shared on X by @ReclaimD1, who described the creator as a "modern woman from TikTok" who said she was screamed at by a man at the gym before running to her car in tears.

In the video, the woman says she had just finished part of her workout when she noticed a man, whom she said was in his 40s and whom she had seen at the gym before, repeatedly looking at her. "I'm making eye contact with him a couple times because he's looking at me," she says. She said that after finishing a set, she shook her head in frustration because she believed the man was staring at her between exercises.

And then, according to her, the interaction escalated: "He was screaming, 'What are you shaking your head at? Do you have a problem?'"

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Modern woman from Tik Tok claims she just got screamed at by a man at the gym then ran to her car to cry. WATCH ?? pic.twitter.com/qhkbgIqQnk — #ReclaimD1 (@ReclaimD1) July 23, 2026

She added that she initially did not realize he was addressing her because she was wearing headphones. Then, the woman says, the two exchanged a few words before gym employees approached her afterward to ask if she was okay. She also claims she got the gym owner's email and planned to file a complaint over the incident.

"I've never had any bad interactions with any of these people in this gym," she said, and that she visits the facility daily and knows many of the employees. Near the beginning of the video, she also said, "I am trembling, shaking. I don't know what just happened."

Many supported the woman and said that being confronted publicly would be upsetting. "I don't normally weigh in on this kind of stuff without the other side of the story, but this woman is clearly shook," one X user wrote. "If he weren't leering at her, he wouldn't have noticed." Another said, "If he started screaming at her for shaking her head… he's a child. He knew she was obviously uncomfortable (...) he could have just ignored."

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I will never understand the complete lack of embarrassment over posting pathetic videos of yourself. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) July 23, 2026

Others criticized what they saw as victim-blaming. "I am appalled by the comments in here," as another X user wrote. "This young woman is shaken up by some dirty old man screaming at her… and all the losers in your comments attack her?" Others questioned whether the full picture had emerged, noting that only the woman's account had been made public.

One X user even wrote, "I will never understand the complete lack of embarrassment over posting pathetic videos of yourself." Another criticized the decision to record an emotional reaction for social media: "So she runs to her car to cry to her phone, what's with this generation?"

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the account as shared by @halliemckayyy on TikTok and reposted on X by @ReclaimD1. The identities of those involved and the gym's location have not been confirmed.