Video of Woman’s EBT Card Being Declined at Walmart Draws Political Debate on X — Card Failure Reason Unknown

An X post showing a woman’s EBT card being declined at a Walmart checkout has triggered an argument over government benefits, entitlement, and how low-income shoppers are portrayed online.

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The video, posted by @HistorianUSA1, appears to show an unidentified customer reacting angrily when her card fails multiple times at the register.

In the caption, the X user frames the clip as evidence of what they describe as a wider “welfare state” problem. Critics of such framing argue that EBT card declines are frequently caused by system outages, administrative errors, or processing delays unrelated to a recipient's balance.

They wrote, “This is what the welfare state produces. Entitlement. Rage at minimum-wage workers. Zero personal responsibility. And kids paying the price when the ‘free money’ hits a glitch.”

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EBT card declined at Walmart. ?

She swipes.



“It didn’t go through.”



Swipes again.

“I know this card is gonna go through.”

Cashier: “It’s still declined.”



Her: “I know you’re fckn lying!”



Demands a manager. Storms out.



Then outside on the phone:



“I just had money on my… pic.twitter.com/HLxmSRJcxC — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 23, 2026

The post continues, “Government benefits were supposed to be a safety net — not a lifestyle you build your whole life around. The left wants to expand this system. We want to fix the root cause: dependency.”

The footage shows the woman attempting to pay with an EBT card and being told her transaction did not go through. She swipes and hears, “It didn’t go through.” She then swipes again and insists, “I know this card is gonna go through.”

The cashier responds, “It’s still declined,” prompting the woman to say, “I know you’re fckn lying!” before the woman demanded to see a manager and left the checkout area.

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Outside the Walmart, the woman can be heard on the phone expressing disbelief about the card failure. She can be heard saying, “I just had money on my card the other day… I know my card ain’t declined!”

The video ends in a parked vehicle, where a baby is visible in the back seat while the woman remains upset about the card issue. The child is not identified in the post, and no further context is supplied about the family’s situation.

The X post does not provide details about what the woman was attempting to buy, whether there was an outage, or whether her balance had changed before she visited the store.

One commenter noted that the woman appeared to be parked in a handicap space, writing, “Why is she parked in a handicap parking spot??.”

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Another commenter criticizes the woman’s apparent use of an Apple Watch while receiving benefits. They say, “Why is she on welfare while wearing a $800- Apple Watch, looks like fraud.”

Why is she on welfare while wearing a $800- Apple Watch, looks like fraud. — SteveCares (@Bluedy76) July 23, 2026

The post does not mention whether the woman’s card issue stemmed from a system glitch, fraud, a locked PIN, or a balance shortfall. As of publication, there is no indication that Walmart or a state benefits office has commented on this specific incident.

One user went even further about her belongings and wrote, “Tattoos, shiny car, Obama phone… not one bit physically handicapped… living the life.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the woman shown in the video, her benefits status, or the reason her EBT card was declined at Walmart; the details above reflect @HistorianUSA1’s caption and comments in the X thread.