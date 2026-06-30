X has some suggestions for a woman who is upset because her EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card won't allow her to buy ice cream and junk food. Junk food, ice cream, candy. . . Sounds like the cravings of a child, right? In the video, she said the snacks were for herself rather than her children.

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The other ironic part of this is that, although her EBT card won't allow her to buy these items already processed, she can buy the ingredients to make them from scratch.

Woman throws a tantrum because her EBT card won’t buy junk food and she’s dying for ice cream.



The delicious irony? She can still load up on every ingredient and make it herself. pic.twitter.com/c8cOSlX59Z — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) June 29, 2026

The post, re-shared by @ImMeme0, began with the young woman saying, "I'm tired of going to the store and my EBT card not working, dammit." She went on to complain that she is unable to purchase cookies, Oreos, fruit snacks, and ice cream. But there is a perfectly logical reason for why she is unable to purchase these items, and it all has to do with the recent ban issued by the Trump administration on SNAP and EBT purchases in certain states.

According to Propel, as of June 22, there was a court ruling on SNAP purchase restrictions for certain states in the US. Now, in case you're wondering what SNAP is, it stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as "food stamps". It was designed to help low-income households afford groceries.

EBT cards are the payment method used to access SNAP benefits. So they go hand-in-hand.

Now that we have a better understanding of how the system works, as of June 2026, SNAP began banning recipients from buying certain "junk foods" using their benefits. Items in this category include sodas, chips, cookies, energy drinks, candy, certain frozen convenience foods, and other "processed foods."

So, the state she lives in could be the reason her EBT card purchases are being restricted.

Why Has the Government Decided to Restrict Certain EBT Card Food Purchases?

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the states affected by the SNAP Food Restriction Waivers include Arkansas, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, Kansas, Nevada, Tennessee, Wyoming, Hawaii, Louisiana, North Dakota, Texas, Idaho, Missouri, Ohio, and Utah.

The waivers are intended to encourage purchases of foods considered more nutritious and to promote healthier eating habits among SNAP recipients. Federal officials have said the waivers are intended to encourage healthier food purchases.

In the video, the woman said the restrictions have mostly affected her because her children do not typically eat the snack foods she listed. Her comments sparked a range of reactions from viewers, with many weighing in on the purpose of SNAP purchase restrictions.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims or determine which state she resides in.