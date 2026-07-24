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A Toddler Climbed Into a Parked Honda S2000 and Left Glitter on the Seats — the Owner Confronted the Father and X Is Divided

5:33 AM CDT on July 24, 2026

Honda owner asks toddler’s dad for compensation

Honda owner asks toddler’s dad for compensation

|Instagram/@1tsmango408

A video shared to X by the account @CrystalHope1979, originally posted to Instagram by @1tsmango408, showed the owner of a red Honda S2000 confronting a father after his toddler climbed into the convertible, which was parked near what appeared to be an aviation museum exhibit.

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In the video, the car's owner can be heard telling the father that his daughter left glitter and a wet, sticky substance on the seats.

"No one gave permission or authorization to touch my car," he said, adding that the girl had also kicked the car on her way out. He asked the father directly, "Can I get some information, please?" as the man walked away carrying his daughter.

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Captioning the repost, the X user wrote that the father acted as though the incident was "no big deal" while the car's owner inspected for damage and asked for compensation. The toddler's father took "no permission" and gave "no heads-up", they wrote.

One commenter who identified themselves as an S2000 owner argued the car's owner was right to expect permission beforehand but questioned the request for contact information and compensation, writing, "Information? Compensation? Get real."

Another user pushed back on the severity of the owner's response, writing, "You’re in the right for sure but bro a toddler sat In your car what do you need information for lmao."

Instagram user 1tsmango408, who shared the original video, wrote alongside the clip that his seats were left with "a ton of glitter and wet sticky substances" from the child's shoes, adding that she had been standing on the seat itself.

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One commenter argued that many car owners would willingly allow a child in their vehicle if asked first. They wrote, "I'd be pissed. Just ask and you will be surprised at car guys that would allow it if you asked."

One reply focused on the parenting angle rather than the car itself. "The Dad is definitely not teaching his daughter boundaries," the commenter wrote, adding that the incident reflected a broader pattern behind "why kids are so entitled these days."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the car's owner, the father, or the exact museum where the video was recorded. The details above reflect the video and captions as shared by 1tsmango408 on Instagram and reshared by @CrystalHope1979 on X.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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