Woman’s Date Cancelled on Her Because She’s an Influencer —Internet Thinks She Proved Them Right

A woman’s date cancelled on her because she’s an influencer. She described her experience on TikTok, but later deleted it. The internet thinks that in doing so, she may have proven them right.

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Popular fitness influencer @itskaileyanna on TikTok had recently shared an experience. Though deleted, the video was reposted by @hippojuicefilm on their X account, gaining over 837,700 views as of publication.

The woman said she had planned to meet someone for a date while she was away on a retreat.

However, with hours to go, she got a text; there wasn’t going to be a date. She told viewers that the person cited her influencer status as the reason for bailing on her.

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She shared a screenshot of the text message, which gave a fuller account of the date's reasoning. According to the screenshot, the person commended her for building her social media presence and noted that it wasn’t a small feat.

However, they believe she deserves someone who is just as passionate and involved with content creation as she is. They also expressed positivity over the woman finding her perfect match with someone like that, but that ‘someone’ wasn’t them.

The date reasoned, saying, “It's just not something I can commit to right now, and I’d rather be upfront and not waste our time.” With that, the person hoped she would have a good rest of the weekend and concluded their chat.

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The TikToker also mentioned another reason the date fell through. According to her interaction, apparently her date didn’t want to appear on her social media feed.

She responded, “Who said I was gonna show you?” But the internet thinks that by her sharing it on her feed, she might have unintentionally proved him right for calling the date quits.

The Woman’s Date Cancelled But The Internet Thinks They’re Right

The X post was filled with comments that sided with the date’s perspective. An individual shared the text from the video and said, “He was right, lol.” Another X user claimed the date’s reservations about the relationship would have, to some extent, come true.

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In the sense that there would have certainly been some mention of them on her social media channels. They noted, “He clearly couldn’t see potential, wasn’t comfortable with that lifestyle, and was honest with her.

He was right lol pic.twitter.com/xIXkSPMJtP — Hza Swerving (@PhlawedNiggah) July 24, 2026

While the majority thought the date was right, the latter believed the date was perhaps being “dramatic.” A user noted, “You can just ask her not to post you. I know people that date guys or even marry them that don’t wanna be on their partner who’s an influencer’s socials.”

Since the original post was deleted, many of her followers on TikTok were left confused and asked her about it in her more recent videos.

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Could it be that it was out of respect, or did she simply not want it on her feed? Well, she’s not yet released a video addressing those claims. Whether or not she chooses to do so remains to be seen.

The original TikTok video was deleted by @itskaileyanna. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described or the text message shown in the video. The details above reflect the account as reshared on X. The identity of the person who cancelled the date has not been confirmed.