A video posted to X has sparked debate online after it showed a mother and daughter confronting their Uber driver for wearing a Trump hat while driving them. President Donald Trump remains a polarizing figure, with many people strongly opposed to his behavior and political views. For some, conversations with those who support the current president can be deeply upsetting. However, there may be more to this video than it seems.

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Uber driver is wearing a Trump hat and two ladies FREAK OUT and demand he remove it.



He doesn't.



They say they are going to call the cops on him.



LMFAO. pic.twitter.com/n0xIAOp1g5 — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) July 24, 2026

The video starts with a mother and daughter in the backseat of an Uber while their driver is wearing a Trump hat. The mother is having a strong reaction. “Do you understand this guy that you’re wearing? This disgusting pig that you’re wearing?” she asks the driver. The man suggests the women take a breath and relax, but the confrontation continues.

“This is an Uber ride, and I take offense to you what to wear and what not to wear in my own house… or own car.” The daughter responds, “I don’t care about that. We’re paying. Do you want 5 stars? Because we’ll leave you zero stars if you can’t accommodate my mom.”

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The mother then asks the man to pull over and let her out of the car. Her daughter again says, “I don’t understand why you can’t just take the hat off?” The mother begins crying what is clearly a fake cry. “Do you not care that you’re making my mother cry?” the daughter says to the driver. They continue to ask the man to take his hat off or to pull over and let them out of the vehicle.

Suddenly, the daughter grabs the driver’s hat and says, “Take your freaking hat off.” The mom pulls out her phone and begins filming and threatening to call the police.

No matter where you stand politically, this video is uncalled for. However, many commenters on X said that this conversation does not feel authentic. Rather, they think it is a scripted skit used to get likes and views on social media. This is understandable. Several commenters pointed to the crying and acting as reasons they believed the video was staged.

Viewers Question Whether Video Was Staged

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Of course, people can be upset when they see Trump hats in public. However, there is a strong reason to believe there was nothing genuine about what unfolded in this car and suggesting the interaction had been staged.

“This is a staged fake video. I appreciate it. I like it. But it is not real,” one person commented. Another added, “This is clearly not real. That being said, it wouldn't shock me at all.”

Some people thought that though this wasn’t a real interaction, there was a chance it could be. “Scripted or not (proposed community notes), this does happen,not just about ‘Trump hats’ but in restaurants, coffee shops, etc. where those on the left (100%) suffer full-fledged snowflake meltdowns, verbally accosting or refusing service to those they disagree with politically.”

Many commenters said they believed the video had been staged and encouraged others to look more closely before drawing conclusions.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the viral video. The reporting above is based on publicly available footage and online reactions.