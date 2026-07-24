A video shared on X has sparked debate how a man handled an entitled woman sitting behind him at a baseball game, he's being called the most patient man on the planet! Several commenters said that they probably wouldn't have been so tolerant of the woman's behavior.

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But his patience paid off, because in the end, the woman got exactly what she deserved for her obnoxious behavior. Bear in mind that the man and woman in the video are complete strangers. There is no indication in the clip that it was staged.

How about this woman, many people would not have reacted as nice as him. pic.twitter.com/6YKeZh2SdU — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) July 23, 2026

From the very moment the video began, you could see the disrespect on display. The video does not show what happened before recording began. Nevertheless, there's enough of the interaction to see who was in the wrong.

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The woman was seated on an elevated row behind the man at the baseball game, and decided to use his back as a footrest! The man can be clearly seen turning behind and telling her to stop, but she persisted with putting both her feet on his shoulder, then leaning in to say a few words to taunt him.

The man waved off her taunts and dismissed her by turning his back. She took his patience as an opportunity for further disrespect, and continued to perch her feet up on his back, even getting comfortable and crossing her legs in a relaxed fashion. The man ignored her and continued to sip his drink.

But his lack of reaction only infuriated her more, and she began pushing his back with her leg repeatedly. Still, he refused to give her the reaction she was hoping for. She was pressing her feet into his back to the point that his sweatshirt started riding up at his waist.

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This X user commented, "If it were to be the other way round hell would let loose. I hate situations like this. It’s annoying. . . He’s a very patient guy."

Someone else added, "I remember this video. The woman was banned for life from that venue & got a felony arrest record out of it."

Luckily, the story doesn't end with her feet on his back! In the next few moments, four policemen came to remove her from her seat and escort her out of the stadium. Initially, she got up willing and held her hands out in surrender, but that wasn't before getting one last kick at the man who ignored her.

In the presence of the police, she lunged a kick at the guy she was provoking and was now being escorted from the stadium by the authorities. The user reacting to the video, @its_The_Dr had this to say about the incident, "I commend this man for staying calm. I commend this man for not reacting. Because, to be honest, he would've been justified in doing whatever he had to do to defend himself. But he didn't. . . Good on you, my man."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded or the circumstances surrounding the incident. The reporting above is based on footage shared online and publicly available social media commentary.