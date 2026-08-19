A video circulating on X shows a motorcyclist sharing a method for staying cool in extreme heat while on a solo bike trip through the desert. Reshared by @gofish77, the video has gathered over 700,00 views within a day of being posted.

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One commenter wrote, "Never thought of this before, genius move!" The cooling method appears to be relatively inexpensive. Of course, some people on X gave their own suggestions on how to make his invention even better, while others offered helpful advice. The method drew a mix of praise and skepticism from commenters, while traveling through hot desert conditions.

Motorcycle ride hack for the extreme heat. Add ice to the front of your frame/handles and poke holes in the bag. This can act as your AC during your ride. ? pic.twitter.com/kLofzC5E04 — Richie Rich (@gofishh77) August 18, 2026

The man began the video with the camera angled toward a bag of ice that he placed between the handlebars, which was a cruiser-style motorcycle. After securing the bag between the handlebars, he began poking holes in the bag with a knife.

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The post explained that the reason for punching small holes in the bag as it act as a makeshift cooling system during the desert road trip, keeping the rider cool in the heat. However, one X user thought about the sustainability of this idea and wrote, "Does this really work? I think the ice will melt very quickly."

Several commenters wondered how long the bag of ice could last in desert conditions. One X commenter wrote, "It works better if you wrap the bag of ice with a large towel."

The method was also familiar to some riders in the comments. An X user who shared their experience with a similar technique wrote, "Soaked my phone twice doing this before I learned to angle the holes downward."

Commenters Question How Long the Ice Bag Would Last

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Some of the people in the comments section, who were apparently riders as well, questioned how long the ice would last before melting. Others pointed out practical concerns about using the method while riding.

One commenter wrote, "This guy has never been hit in the face with a wasp or June bug going 60MPH and it shows."

Another commenter said, "Yeah that’s going to last about 5 minutes and you will have wasted a bag of ice."

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Another rider offered a different suggestion, and wrote "Riding down south I’d just run some water over a few bandanas and freeze them. If I had saddle bags I keep a small cooler and swap them out as head ties here and there or tied around my neck. Don’t have this problem much riding in Michigan it’s tolerable in summers. This isn’t an awful idea, but depending on where and the sun idk how long one bag of ice would last."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims surrounding the method or whether it provides an effective way to stay cool while riding.