A Michaels customer is questioning the prices of some of the store’s Halloween decorations after finding several items that they felt looked more expensive than they were worth. A video of the customer pointing out the decorations and their price tags is making the rounds online.

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In a clip making the rounds, reshared by X user @WallStreetApes, a customer begins pointing out various Halloween items as they walk around a Michaels store, and their tone suggests they’re pretty shocked by the prices considering the sizes and materials they’re made out of.

Americans are in complete shock at how expensive Halloween items have gotten at Michael’s



- A Halloween basic bow, $20

- A reflective skeleton, $70

- A paper machete pumpkin you could easily make at home, $30

- Cheap plastic dollar store looking baskets, $15



Their website is… pic.twitter.com/6K8DlTFYW9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 18, 2026

Customer Questions Michaels’ $70 Price Tag for a Halloween Skeleton

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It’s not uncommon for certain types of Halloween decor to be pricey, especially oversized lawn characters. But this Michaels customer is flabbergasted by the prices they found on select Michaels Halloween decor, describing them as “cheap” and comparing some of the items to dollar store quality.

The first item he attacks is some plastic woven baskets in different shapes, like a black cat and orange pumpkin, selling for $15. “$15 for these little dollar store-looking, cheap plastic baskets… that’s insane,” he tells viewers.

He then moves onto a black bow he claims is made from Styrofoam and fabric and that is selling for even more — $20 a bow. To him, however, he says the bow looks more like it’s worth $4.99, with $6.99 being his top estimated value for the item.

The third item he goes after, which he sarcastically says is his favorite, is a disco skeleton that stands three feet tall. He called it out over the $70 price tag but noted, “That’s on sale.”

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He also suggested that one could make something similar by simply spray-painting an old plastic skeleton bought at Goodwill and bedazzling it to get the same look, and it wouldn’t cost anything near $70.

The next item he brings to the internet’s attention is a small hollow pumpkin-shaped container made out of papier-mâché. While he did say it was “really cool,” the price tag caused him to lose interest because that item had a $30 price tag slapped onto the bottom of it. “I could make this at home,” he says, adding, “That’s wild.”

A simple bow costs $20? A paper toy costs $30? ? Inflation is completely out of control, and Michael's fake "30% off" trick won't fool American mothers — ElegantSoul? (@Eleganahgz) August 18, 2026

While he did say that not everything was overpriced and suggested that the store does markup prices in order to later put them on sale, overall, he couldn’t get over just how overpriced some of the items were.

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And some people in the comments seemed to feel the same way. “A simple bow costs $20? A paper toy costs $30? Inflation is completely out of control, and Michael's fake ‘30% off’ trick won't fool American mothers,” one X commenter wrote.

Meanwhile, another X user suggested, “This should be a very easy thing to not buy,” adding that someone could simply just “Hit up a thrift store if you really need decorations” and also suggested that people “Stop paying these prices, it's insanity.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the customer's claims about Michaels' Halloween decorations and their prices.