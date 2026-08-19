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A Woman Found Out Her Boyfriend’s Monthly $600 ‘Payment to His Sister’ Was Going to His Ex

2:46 PM CDT on August 19, 2026

A Reddit user says she uncovered a secret $600 monthly payment to her boyfriend’s ex.

A Reddit user says she uncovered a secret $600 monthly payment to her boyfriend’s ex.

|Representative images via Pexels

A Reddit user discovered that the $600 her boyfriend claimed to be sending his sister each month was allegedly going to his ex-girlfriend instead. The woman posted in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries that she had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for nearly three years and had been living with him. She admitted to even paying part of their security deposit since she had some savings and thought that her boyfriend was having financial difficulties.

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She realized the reality after saying to her boyfriend's sister that she had hoped things were improving financially since her boyfriend was said to have been helping her every month. But his sister acted like the woman's boyfriend had not given her any money for years.

“I only found out because I mentioned to his sister that I hoped things were getting better financially,” the user wrote. “She looked at me like I was insane and said he hasn’t given her money in years.”

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The woman was waiting for her boyfriend to come home, as he did not know she had found out. “Anyway salmon, spaghetti and salad, need carbs before whatever the [expletive] tonight is gonna be,” she wrote.

Under the post, people started discussing whether the payments amounted to cheating, financial deception, or something else. Some wondered if the money might, in fact, be child support, alimony, or some other financial obligation between the former couple. As of publication, the original poster had not explained why the boyfriend was sending money to his ex.

When asked how she had worked out where the money was going, she replied that the sister "kind of slipped up" after she had kept asking questions.

According to Bankrate's 2025 Financial Infidelity Survey, 40% of adults in committed relationships admitted to having engaged in some kind of financial infidelity, this comprising secret spending, debt, or accounts.

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The survey found that 45% of respondents considered financial secrets to be as serious as or worse than physical infidelity. Bankrate also found that 62% of people in committed relationships keep at least some money separate from their partners for privacy and secrecy concerns.

On Reddit, though, an upvoted comment said: “Financial infidelity is still infidelity.” Others questioned whether the boyfriend had a child with his ex. But there is no further information as of now.

The OP said she planned to update the thread after confronting her boyfriend and “close everything off with him.”

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared in r/GirlDinnerDiaries. The identities of those involved have not been confirmed. The Daily Dot will update this article if the original poster shares further information.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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