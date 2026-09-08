A Reddit user asked if they were wrong for paying only for their sister’s meal after learning she had invited others and told them they would cover the bill. The post had 4,800 upvotes and 542 comments at the time of writing. Commenters weighed in on who should have been responsible for paying.

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For their sister’s 30th birthday, the Reddit user offered to take her out for dinner. They said they’d pay as a gift. Of course, that meant just the two of them. However, when they saw the reservation list, they noticed that several more people had been added.

“There were 11 people on it. When I asked what happened, she said she invited some friends and our cousins because "you said you were taking me out." She knows I have some money saved from my prize, and I think that turned into me apparently having endless money in her head.” The writer didn’t share any more information on what their prize was.

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When they got to the restaurant, one of their sisters’ friends thanked them for paying for everyone. That was when they realized she had told everyone they would pay for dinner. This wasn’t what they had agreed to, so they paid for themselves and their sister before leaving.

This made OP’s sister upset. “ My sister was furious and said I humiliated her in front of everyone. I told her that promising my money to ten people without asking was what embarrassed her. My mom says I should have paid and dealt with it privately afterward because it was her birthday. I probably could have afforded the whole thing. I just did not want to after finding out like that.” They then asked if they were the problem or if their sister was in the wrong.

Reddit Users Side With OP Over Who Was Responsible for the Dinner Bill

Most Reddit users agreed with the OP. One commenter wrote, “NTA. The fact that your mother didn't tell your sister that what she did was incredibly rude and presumptuous is wild to me. Ask your mother if she would ever pull a move like that or if she would be defending you if the situation were reversed.” Another commenter added, “NTA. You gave her two presents that day. Dinner and a lesson.”

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Another commenter said the OP shouldn’t feel bad because they followed through on their promise. “You did exactly what you offered to do, you paid for her dinner. If she was a lady and had at some point learned manners, she would have paid for her own guests. But honestly, had she learned manners, she would not have invited guests to a private dinner. NTA.”

Nearly every comment agreed that OP had no responsibility to pay for everyone else’s dinner. Their sister completely overstepped.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account of the events shared on r/AITAPod.