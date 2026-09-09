TikToker Says Paying Off $14,000 Car Loan Brings More Peace Than a Vacation

A TikTok posted by @imbougieonabudget shares her approach to staying motivated while paying down a car loan, using her own earnings from the platform as the example. She said the video was intended to show how to make routine financial payments feel rewarding enough to sustain over time.

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Within three months of launching her page, the TikToker claimed that it had gathered more than 50,000 followers, qualifying her for TikTok's Creator Rewards. She also said she did not run the account primarily for income but had begun earning money from it.

She had 14,000 dollars remaining on her car loan and had been trying to calculate a way to pay it off by the end of summer. Her Creator Rewards balance stood at 13 dollars at the time of filming, but she projected it could reach around 2,000 dollars by the end of the month based on her view counts.

She had an internal urge to split that projected payout between the loan and personal spending, calling it her brain trying to negotiate a smaller contribution toward the car loan. She planned to reject that impulse and put the full amount toward the loan instead, at least that is what she had been hoping for.

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According to her, moments like this are where people commonly abandon their financial plans, arguing that paying off debt has to feel more rewarding than alternative uses of the money, such as a vacation. To do that, she described a mental exercise she uses when looking at her budget and seeing a four-figure line item for her car payment.

The TikToker pictures what that same line item could eventually fund instead, specifically furniture for her apartment. She imagined being able to spend $1,000 a month at HomeGoods once the loan was paid off, describing a future where an $800 purchase would not strain her budget.

She compared her approach with what she described as the more common instinct to prioritize immediate purchases over paying down debt. Doing so delays what she called the peace of having a paid-off car, adding that her own instinct toward financial chaos made that kind of peace hard to initially recognize.

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Commenters were split on her approach. One raised a counterpoint about prioritizing experiences over debt payoff. They wrote, "If [I] died tomorrow the car is left behind and I didn't get the experience of the vacation [sic]. What's the rush to pay it off we never know where we will be tomorrow. Just saying."

Another shared a financial benefit from having already paid off a car loan. The commenter wrote, "Paid my car off and what a joy of not paying an extra $343 a month."

One other shared their own progress using a similar mindset. They wrote, "I've paid off 10k debt in 4 months and I'm only 2 paychecks away from finishing the very last bit of it!! It's so exciting."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the financial details described in this video, including the creator's follower count, loan balance, and projected earnings. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's account as shared on TikTok.