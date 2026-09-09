Mark Ruffalo Said He Is ‘Not Afraid of Losing His Hollywood Career’ for Speaking Out — Internet is Debating How Much Career Risk He Actually Faces for His Gaza Stance

A Reddit post quoting Mark Ruffalo's statement about speaking out for Palestine has prompted discussion about whether his activism puts his Hollywood career at risk. The post asked whether Ruffalo had 'redeemed' himself after appearing in Gal Gadot's widely criticized 2020 'Imagine' video.

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The post came with a Ruffalo statement: "I'm not afraid of losing my Hollywood career, and will continue to speak up for Palestine."

As of publication, the post has over 44,000 upvotes. Reddit users mainly focused on Ruffalo's career and his position in Hollywood as they tried to assess the amount of risk he might actually be facing.

One commenter said Ruffalo's financial security — particularly earnings from the first 'Avengers' film — gave him the freedom to speak publicly without fear of career consequences. Another person said that Ruffalo is "one of the most iconic superheroes in history" and that since he is popular and has no major scandals, he can be outspoken.

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Others said Ruffalo's continuing work was evidence that his activism had not ended his career. One Redditor noted that he is worth “thirty-something million USD” and has several movies in post-production. One commenter added that his role as Hulk in the Marvel franchise suggested he would remain professionally secure regardless of his public positions.

The discussion was not filled with praise, though. Some Ruffalo fans said he does not completely avoid controversy, with one joking about his involvement in the “Now You See Me” franchise as a “scandal.” Others debated his acting in “Shutter Island” and “Poor Things.”

Several Reddit users, however, spoke of Ruffalo’s history of activism. One said he had been speaking out “for a while,” and that it may be easier for him to do so now that he is more established and Gaza has become a public issue with global support.

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Ruffalo’s Instagram activity is part of the context of the discussion. In a viral 2025 post that he shared via Artists4Ceasefire, the actor described the situation in Gaza as a “crime against Humanity” and spoke about forced starvation and famine as he called on world leaders to act.

The Instagram post drew similarly divided responses. Some users praised Ruffalo and called him a “real Avenger,” while others challenged him to speak about other conflicts and why his attention was focused on Gaza.

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The Reddit thread was also a forum where people talked about the issue of celebrities involved in activism. A number of people believed that Ruffalo was doing more than the average Hollywood star by sharing his opinions publicly. However, others thought that different actors could also make similar statements but just decided not to.

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So Ruffalo's readiness to speak in public was the main plus point.