Small-town gossip isn’t just a movie trope. For TikTok user Cassie Saylor, it became part of her life after her divorce, when she says people in her town began talking about her and doubting her chances of success. She went on to build a TikTok following of more than one million followers while creating a new life for herself and her children.

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In the video, which has more than 343,000 likes and 2,900 comments, Saylor says she was once the subject of ridicule in her town. She says she was struggling financially while raising her two children. She was divorced, raising two children on her own and relying on SNAP benefits while earning minimum wage. Saylor says she became a frequent subject of local gossip.

She decided to audition for the reality show The Circle, where she hoped to win the cash prize. She auditioned for and got a role on the reality show The Circle. She said she expected to win the cash prize. However, that didn’t go as planned.

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According to Saylor, the criticism continued after her appearance on the show. She started a TikTok account to share her thoughts, which she says drew more criticism from people in her town. Saylor says people in town told her she was trying to become an influencer and would never succeed.

As Cassie gets ready in the video, she shares that regardless of what people said about her, she never stopped trying to make a better life for herself and her kids. She was able to grow her following over time and was now celebrating a massive milestone.

Her account reached one million followers, and she was ecstatic, celebrating the accomplishment on camera by throwing her hands up in the air. While her small town doubted her, she showed them that she could succeed. Now, she is the owner of multiple businesses and is remarried to a man who treats her right. She went from struggling to thriving with a little bit of hard work.

Her followers celebrated her success and rallied behind her after years of doubters

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The comment section of the video was extremely supportive. Her followers were happy to see her overcome her problems and grow into the person she was today.

“I love you on The Circle!!!! You were one of my favs! And have been following you on here for ever! I’m so happy for you,” one person wrote. “HAPPY MILLION!! YOU DESERVE EVERY SINGLE FOLLOW YOU HAVE!!!! [happy],” added another commenter.

One commenter added that they were going to follow her solely to make the people in her town angry. She built a community on TikTok that has her back and can celebrate her success.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok user @cassiecsaylor about the criticism she received from people in her town. The details of her story are based on her account shared in the TikTok video.