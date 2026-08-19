A woman is going viral after appearing to kick in the glass door of a coffee shop in Portland. In a clip making the rounds online, she can be seen walking up to the entrance and kicking the door. The impact shattered the bottom half of the glass, while the upper portion remained in place but was also cracked.

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According to X user @ImMeme0, the shop is asking people online for financial help, allegedly because they don’t want to file a police report and “get her in trouble.” That has left the internet a little divided over the whole incident.

After an unhinged lunatic vandalized their door, this pathetic, woke Portland coffee shop is online begging its followers for money because they don’t want to file a police report and get her in trouble.



This is what progressive suicide empathy looks like. pic.twitter.com/AV1g53CoGq — I Meme Therefore I Am ?? (@ImMeme0) August 19, 2026

Some Call Coffee Shop “Pathetic” Over Alleged Decision Not to Report Damage

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X user @ImMeme0 is the one who reshared the clip on the platform and called the coffee shop out for what they consider “pathetic” and “woke” behavior, after allegedly seeking financial assistance online to repair the damage because they didn’t want to report the woman.

However, the video does not independently establish that the coffee shop made those statements or decided not to press charges. They could have launched a GoFundMe or similar fundraiser since insurance companies can be difficult to deal with and the woman may never be identified. But despite the unknowns, people in the comments have taken the X user’s words at face value and are running with it.

“I wouldn't visit said establishment ever... they don't want to protect their investment... damned sure ain't gonna protect their customers in an emergency,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another suggested that the store might be worried the woman “might be traumatized from systemic whatever.”

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A third called them “idiots” for not wanting to take action, adding, “Don’t teach them a lesson make others pay for their crime… sounds like communism to me.”

She deserves to be in jail and to be required to pay for the door. — UrbanBeachBum (@urbanbeachbum) August 19, 2026

Someone seemed to feel the same way as those commenters, writing, “Well, then screw her. No one should give her a nickel. She’s an asshole if she doesn’t press charges. Not that pressing charges would cause a concern to the person breaking in. They will get out on the street within hours.”

But another came in with a bit of a lighter comment, writing, “How did that kind of glass ever get approved for use in a door? That is the real crime here.”

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Meanwhile, someone else suggested that the situation would only get even more wild because “The lunatic will sue because she hurt her foot” and that “the coffee shop will pay her.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the coffee shop's alleged request for financial assistance or whether it filed a police report. The video shows the woman kicking in the door but does not provide additional context about what happened afterward.