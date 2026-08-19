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Kid Shows Up at Neighbor’s Door After Getting Fed Up With Little Brother—’Can I Just Move In With You?’

3:06 PM CDT on August 19, 2026

Kid Asks Neighbor, “Can I Just Move In With You?” in Viral Video

Kid Asks Neighbor, “Can I Just Move In With You?” in Viral Video

|Image Credit: X/@omoelerinjare1

A viral video of a kid's bold choice in the question he asked his neighbors is causing laughs from users online. In the video, which appears to have been recorded by a doorbell camera, the boy is seen ringing the doorbell and waiting for his neighbor to answer.

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"Hey, what's up, buddy?" the neighbor can be heard asking after the neighbor opens the door. He then offers to let the boy come inside, as it seems that he is close with the boy and his family. The conversation took an unexpected turn when the boy responded.

In response to being asked if he wanted to play, the boy told his neighbor, "No, it's just...my little brother has been annoying me so can I move in with you? I have all my stuff."

"You're gonna move in with me?" the neighbor asks. "You got rent money?"

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The neighbor goes on to jokingly imply that staying with him would require rent and "a lot of work."

"I love doing chores," the boy said when asked if he was all right with those move-in conditions. "Can you help me get my stuff?"

"No, I'm not gonna help you. You gotta do it yourself," the neighbor replies. The video then cuts off there, with no further information on if the boy did, in fact, move in with his neighbor to escape his annoying brother.

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The Internet Relates to the Boy's Little Brother Problem

In a time when so much on the internet can make people feel hopeless, videos like this one going viral are that much more important. It reminds users that kids will always be kids. And sometimes, kids can be pretty funny.

One X commenter wrote, "Really said 'I’ve had enough of this family' and started apartment hunting next door."

"Kids do the darndest things, honestly," said another X commenter, using a laughing emoji.

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"When the little brother hits max annoyance level… you pack a bag and start house hunting at 6," said another X user.

Since the video did not show a resolution, viewers are left to wonder just what happened to this audacious boy. Did he reconcile with his brother? Or did he start a new life with the neighbor, working for his rent money before he's even hit middle school?

The video shows the boy appearing comfortable enough to make the unusual request. Rather than immediately rejecting the request, the neighbor continued the conversation jokingly.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video, including whether the boy actually attempted to move in with his neighbor.

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Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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