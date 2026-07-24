A police officer is being commended online for the way she handled a situation at LAX airport involving an autistic woman. According to a clip circulating online, which was also reshared by X user @dom_lucre, the woman apparently climbed up on the luggage belt while at the airport and refused to come down. The clip opens with her sitting at the top of the luggage belt, which appears to be turned off and empty, lying down as officers work with her to convince her to come down.

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??LATEST: This police officer is being praised for the way she handled this autistic woman will who refused to come down from a luggage belt at LAX until the officer played Bruno Mars on her phone. pic.twitter.com/UyqXWBcPi7 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 23, 2026

Officer Uses Bruno Mars Song to Convince Woman to Come Down

While there are several officers seen standing around the scene, one female officer is seen talking with the woman and calmly asking her to come down. She asks her about a bookbag, which the woman confirms is hers, and she asks her to come down and get it. But the woman isn’t budging and continues to lay on the luggage belt.

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More officers arrive, but the female officer continues to be patient with the woman, trying to work with her and get her to come down voluntarily. The woman can be heard mentioning something about Bruno Mars, and the officer says “of course” while holding out a phone. She agrees that if she comes down, she’ll play the requested Bruno Mars song. “If you come down, I can play it for you,” the officer tells the woman.

After a few seconds pass, the woman eventually starts sliding down the luggage belt, smiling as she moves closer to the phone. The officer continues trying to get her off the belt, but she’s reluctant to get off. However, she does reach out and click another song on the phone and begins dancing.

She eventually does step off the luggage belt, and the officers walk her away from it.

She should receive a commendation for her kindness. That is a hero. — Mama G (@JerZJetsGirl) July 24, 2026

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While some commenters were quick to call out the officer’s demeanor throughout the incident, with one person calling her a “hero,” others questioned how the woman was able to travel alone with “this level of autism?” One commenter wrote, “I’m curious why and how someone with this level of autism could travel by themselves. Makes me question the video.”

Another user wrote, “Clearly this woman has mental issues. Kindness was the best response. But where in the holy hell was her family?” Meanwhile, another asked why they “couldn’t just TURN THE BELT ON and let it carry her down to the bottom? Isn’t that how those luggage carousels work?”

But someone else stepped into the comments with another take, suggesting that based on the comments being left, “people don’t know anything about autism.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or identify the individuals involved. The reporting above is based on footage circulating online and publicly available social media posts.