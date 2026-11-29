A man said his wife asked for a divorce after they explored polyamory. She had already started dating someone else. However, her new relationship ended before their divorce became official, leaving him to navigate an awkward separation.

A Reddit discussion about one man's divorce gained attention after his wife's boyfriend ended their relationship. The post appeared in r/BoyDinnerDiaries on November 23. It had received around 20,500 upvotes and 1,188 comments at the time of publication. Readers debated the couple’s open marriage and the circumstances surrounding their separation.

The poster said he and his wife had spent 10 years together and married five years earlier. They had explored an open relationship that gradually moved toward polyamory during their final year together. His wife requested a divorce two months before he posted. They filed the paperwork a month earlier, with another two months remaining before the divorce became final.

His Wife’s Boyfriend Ended Their Relationship Before the Divorce

The man said his wife had met the boyfriend a couple of months before requesting a divorce. He worried about the relationship because the new partner preferred monogamy. However, he initially dismissed those concerns as insecurity. His wife eventually wanted a monogamous relationship with the new man and planned to wait until the divorce became final.

Then the boyfriend reconnected with his ex-girlfriend and ended the relationship. The poster said his wife felt devastated and initially considered remaining friends with him. She eventually deleted his messages and blocked him.

The husband said the situation felt ironic as he continued navigating their separation. He said he was trying to keep the separation amicable while spending thousands on lawyers. He also planned to keep the house, pay his wife thousands and give her the Subaru Crosstrek. He said he had also taken responsibility for looking after her cat.

Their differing views about having children added another complication to the separation. The couple had previously agreed to remain child-free, and the man had undergone a vasectomy. His wife had also stopped using birth control. However, she later expressed interest in having children with her new boyfriend.

Reddit commenters questioned whether the couple’s open relationship had contributed to their separation. One commenter wrote, “So the opened relationship / polyamory was a poorly disguised excuse to try to find the next guy.”

Another shared a personal experience, writing, “A lot of times the open relationship thing is the first step towards acknowledging that the relationship is f----- to begin with. In my case it very much was.”

Some readers also worried about the unfinished divorce proceedings. One commenter wrote, “Ideally, you’d want him to break with her AFTER the divorce is finalized. I’d be worried about her changing her mind on the specific terms of the divorce.” A different commenter questioned the couple’s earlier agreement about children. They wrote, “If she really wanted kids and you don’t, the relationship was pretty doomed to begin with.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The details above reflect the poster’s account on r/BoyDinnerDiaries. The identities of the people involved have not been confirmed.