A woman is debating calling it quits with her boyfriend of nearly two years after he got upset with her for getting a promotion at work when his sister didn’t. Reddit user u/AccountStatus5086 took to the thread r/GirlDinnerDiaries to explain what happened.

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She said she was one of six people in the running for the promotion, and her boyfriend’s sister was one of the other candidates. The original poster also noted that she had been friends with the sister for three years and actually met her boyfriend through her.

The Boyfriend Said His Girlfriend Threw the Promotion in His Sister’s Face

After getting the promotion, the woman explains that her boyfriend called her, clearly upset, claiming his sister had told him she threw the achievement in her face. He then gave her an ultimatum — call his sister and apologize or don’t talk to him. So she hung up the phone and chose the latter of the two.

What confused her, though, was that she and the sister had already talked about the promotion before the announcement was made. In fact, she had even told her friend she got the position ahead of time, so the sister wasn’t surprised when the official announcement came out. Considering how close they were, the woman was pretty surprised to hear that the sister had allegedly gone to her brother and accused her of rubbing the promotion in her face.

But as it turns out, that isn’t what happened.

The original poster later shared an update on Reddit, explaining that she took a commenter’s advice and addressed the situation with both her boyfriend and his sister together.

She met up with them while they were out to eat and got straight to the point, asking why the sister didn’t tell her how she felt and instead went to her brother to complain. But the sister said she never told him the promotion had been thrown in her face. She explained that she was simply venting to her brother about her disappointment over her not getting it.

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She even showed the texts she sent him, including messages like, “don't tell (OP) i don't wanna rain on her parade” and “I'm happy for her, I just also can't help but be a bit sad.” The sister was also upset with her brother for how he handled the situation and for telling his girlfriend she had rubbed the promotion in her face when that wasn’t what happened at all.

In the end, the sister apologized to the original poster, and the woman decided it might be time to end things with her boyfriend. She said he blew the situation out of proportion and overreacted a lot! She ended her post by writing, “I think I'm going to meet him and break up with him this weekend,” and plenty of commenters encouraged her to skip the meeting and just do it over text.