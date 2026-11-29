A Reddit user questioned whether refusing vegetables or drinking water should count as dating red flags. Their experiences with two former dates sparked debate about health habits, lifestyle compatibility and everyday choices.

The post appeared in r/dating_advice on November 2, 2026. It had received 1,924 upvotes and 1,325 comments at the time of publication. The poster, who used the username Wrong-Pen-7294, described two people with very different eating and drinking habits. One regularly avoided vegetables, while the other relied on juice and energy drinks instead of water.

The author first described dating a 29-year-old man who refused to eat vegetables.He regularly picked them out of stir-fries and avoided vegetable sides at restaurants. The poster said they often cooked meals with vegetables mixed in or served separately. The man sometimes asked whether the author intended to “kill him” by including vegetables.

Their second experience involved a 24-year-old man who rarely drank water. The author noticed this habit during their first weekend grocery shopping together. He bought several cartons of juice and cases of energy drinks. The poster thought those drinks would last through the weekend, but he finished them much sooner. The poster also said he sweated heavily and and frequently complaints about needing teeth whitening. The author wondered whether his habits affected his health, but he never answered their concerns.

The poster said they discussed both habits but never forced either person to change. They ended things with the second man because of lifestyle differences. The first relationship ended for unrelated reasons, according to the post. The author then asked whether other people would consider these habits red flags.

Reddit commenters largely expressed concern about the lack of water. One user shared a personal experience, writing, “Water saved my life during a very bad drug addiction.” They added that they would not date someone who refused to drink it. Another commenter responded, “Water saves us all our lives every day.” A third user described the issue as a matter of judgment and responsibility.

Commenters also debated whether refusing to eat vegetables was a dating red flag. One Redditor described dating someone who ate mostly fast food. They called the experience “a huge turn-off.” Another user said refusing both water and vegetables seemed unreasonable. They added that adults should understand the importance of basic nutrition.

Some commenters focused on the practical challenges of dating someone with limited food preferences. One user explained that they enjoyed cooking and struggled with partners who avoided vegetables. Another Redditor described how restrictive eating could complicate shared meals and restaurant visits. They said they wanted a partner who enjoyed trying different foods.

However, not everyone considered unhealthy habits automatic deal-breakers. One commenter wrote, “You can just be incompatible with someone.” They argued that unhealthy habits did not necessarily indicate a deeper problem. Another user suggested considering those habits in the context of the overall relationship.

A different commenter offered an example involving their grandfather. They said he avoided drinking water because of concerns about contamination during his childhood. He preferred coffee and soda, yet reportedly maintained good health into his later years.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the dating experiences described by Wrong-Pen-7294. The details above reflect the Reddit user’s account in r/dating_advice.