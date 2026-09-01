A British Man Visited an American Walmart for the First Time and Left With One Question: ‘The H— Do You Guys Eat?’

A video of an American woman’s ‘overstimulated’ boyfriend from the UK visiting Walmart for the first time has drawn attention on TikTok. His reaction to finding groceries like bagged cereal and a foot-long roll of meat amused her followers.

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@taylaajacksonn took her London boy, who heard it was ‘good,’ shopping at Walmart and documented his reaction to everything he found there. Their journey began at the entrance to grab a buggy, which he learned just had to be pulled out.

He noted that in the UK, shopping carts require a coin deposit to unlock. His girlfriend found that part surprising, but she wasn’t going to be alone with that emotion for long.

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First, they visited the meats section where he shockingly compared a nearly foot-long rolled piece of meat to his arm. He wondered what meal would require one to use all 160 ounces of meat. He also had similar thoughts about the size of a pizza.

The next aisle they visited was for ‘Bagged Cereal,’ which seemed like a concept he was unaware of. He seemed completely befuddled by the “bagged” aspect of it as he held one in his hands.

The Brits on TikTok Understood Why the American Woman's Boyfriend Was Overstimulated

The video switched to a still in which the woman claimed her boyfriend looked ‘overstimulated,’ as he pushed the buggy with their things. Just as she was recording him, something caught his eye, prompting him to say, “There is some creepy stuff in here.”

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He said he did not understand why people would prefer a combined dip over separate ones. He asked his girlfriend, “Why does it have to be together, all the time?”

Then, the boyfriend interestingly pointed out that while TVs and other expensive appliances and items were kept in the open, underwear was kept locked in a glass casing. He continued having similar reactions to drinks, labels, dressings, and more throughout the video.

Image Credit: TikTok | @taylaajacksonn

The couple visited several other sections of the store, like baked goods, and quickly wrapped up their shopping trip. Once they had everything they needed, they checked out of the store.

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His parting comment was: 'Successful trip? The hell do you guys eat?' As of publication, the video had drawn more than 540,000 views and nearly 50,000 likes on TikTok. In the comments, followers from the UK claimed to understand why her boyfriend might’ve felt rather overstimulated.

One user highlighted the size of the pizza sold at Walmart, saying, “That pizza wouldn’t even fit in a British oven.” Another claimed, “I’m from the UK, and this is INSANE to me.” Similarly, another mentioned, “The sheer size of some of that stuff blows my UK mind…”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the man featured in the video or confirm the specific Walmart location visited. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @taylaajacksonn.