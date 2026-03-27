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“He sounds insane”: Wife vents about “picky eater” husband who dictates her meals

"This is not picky eating."

6:30 AM CDT on March 27, 2026

Person holding belly with one hand and refusing, palm-up, sliced bread on a wooden cutting board.
Studio Romantic/Shutterstocku/u/NY2LA1984 via Reddit

It's one thing to be a picky eater, and it's another to force your loved ones to cope with and adapt to your narrow scope of eating.

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Redditor u/NY2LA1984, who has since deleted her account, posted a vent on the r/PickyEaters subreddit complaining about her husband's very exacting requirements for his food.

If it were only his own food being affected by it, perhaps she would have had a different response, but based on her original post, he forces OP to do the heavy lifting on meal prep and going out to the store, and refuses to let her eat her own preferred foods.

What the original post said

OP wrote, "I'm so over this ridiculousness. My husband is the pickiest eater I have ever met."

"I'm over it, times a million. He refuses to drink hot beverages, no soup unless it's December. No vegetables, just peppers and onions. Salads? Maybe three times a year and only one kind and only from one store." She went on, listing every tiny little thing her husband refused to eat, or could only eat when prepared a certain way. 

"He makes quiche once a year, but can't handle the texture of scrambled eggs, won't follow a recipe and ruins it EVERY F*CKING YEAR. [...] No Italian pasta dishes without Chianti. No Mexican food without margaritas. If he drinks any juice, it's orange juice and fresh squeezed by me only. Some days he won't eat at all. Some days he will only eat peanut butter and preserves, but in a bowl not in a sandwich."

The start of OP's rant about her picky eating husband.
u/NY2LA1984 via Reddit

The biggest of red flags, however, was that he didn't allow her to eat anything that he wasn't eating. The reason? All "because he can't stand the smell of something he's not eating." The example she gave was that she was only able to eat two stalks of celery with peanut butter on them the night before.

The ending of OP's rant about her picky eating husband.
u/NY2LA1984 via Reddit

Reactions to the viral Reddit post

People on Reddit and X, where screenshots of the post were reshared, took up with OP against her husband. The consensus was that it was one thing to be a picky eater, but what her husband was doing sounded like abuse and controlling behavior.

Tweet that reads, "As a prior picky eater myself (it took me years to work on it, and it's still not fully gone), he's fine to be a picky eater himself. What makes it a problem is that he's making it hers. She's the one making the meals, he can't stand the smell of her cooking other foods, etc."
@ess_phoenix/X

u/Background_Big7363 shared their advice for the stressed-out woman. They wrote, "So, two rules you need to make: He is responsible for his food from here on out; and You get to eat whatever you want and he gets no say. If he refuses, then get yourself free. I mean, it sounds like this relationship is more stress than joy, anyhow."

Tweet that reads, "I've met picky eaters who have regressive/restrictive habits but this guy actually sounds insane in a unique and perhaps even beautiful way. I have so many questions. The demand for certain alcoholic drinks with food? The idea that he has to make quiche once a year? Fresh OJ?"
@eroscestlavie_x/X

@vrcraftauthor pointed out, "This is not picky eating. Foods I hate taste bad all year, they don't magically taste better in December or once a year."

Tweet that reads, "I think he needs to be in charge of his own meals. It's not appropriate to offload your OCD rituals on to another"
@Chirleeee/X

u/Viola-Swamp added, "It’s only respectful not to plop right down beside him in the couch with a plate full of something she knows is disgusting to him, but entirely forbidding her from eating her chosen likes and dislikes is a bridge too far."

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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