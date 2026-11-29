A woman says her mother-in-law saved a seat for her husband’s ex-girlfriend at a baby shower. She was left standing while the family sat together to watch the gifts being opened. Her husband had promised to call with an excuse so they could leave early. However, when she finally asked him to pick her up, he had already driven away.

Riley Madison shared the experience in a TikTok video on January 7, 2023. The video has attracted 7.3 million views, 704,300 likes, and 15,500 comments at the time of publication. Madison said her husband had dated the woman for four to five years before he met her. She had never met the ex, although the woman remained close with his family.

Madison said her sister-in-law invited the former girlfriend to her baby shower. The two women had been best friends since the former girlfriend's relationship with Madison's husband. Madison already felt hesitant about attending because she barely knew her sister-in-law. She also noticed that her in-laws still wished the ex a happy birthday on Facebook.

Her husband suggested a way to make the gathering more manageable. He promised to call after 20 to 30 minutes and pretend he needed her. They could then leave together and spend the day on a date. Madison also spoke with her mother-in-law, who assured her that nobody would make things awkward.

But the arrangement quickly fell apart when the guests sat down. Madison approached her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, expecting to join them. Instead, her mother-in-law told her the seat has been reserved for the ex-girlfriend. Madison said she had to stand and watch as the family opened gift, while the family gave the former girlfriend her place.

She immediately called her husband and explained what happened. He told her he was already on his way to a friend’s house in the city. He was an hour away, and he carried their only house key. Madison said she could not even return home after the shower without him.

The disagreement continued after the gathering. Madison said her husband questioned why she remained upset about the situation. She reminded him that he had promised to help her leave. However, he dismissed her concerns and told her to “get over it.”

TikTok viewers react to the uncomfortable baby shower

The video prompted viewers to share how they would have handled the situation. One commenter joked, "All of them, including the husband, need to go 😳🤦🏻‍♀️" Another viewer simply called the experience "You’ve set yourself up for a lifetime of stress by marrying a man who will not/cannot stand up to his family & defend his wife." A third person imagined, "I would be done with his family"

Some viewers focused on the husband’s relationship with his former girlfriend. One comment speculated, "Your in-laws are just simply cruel, but your husband? Your husband has zero respect for your my dear." One more commenter added, "My husband said that’s divorce-worthy.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify Madison’s account of the baby shower or her conversations with relatives. The events and relationship details in this story reflect her account in the TikTok video.