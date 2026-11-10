A Reddit user by the name of u/Dragon_Birdie shared a lengthy post on r/AITAH, saying that she could not safely pursue pregnancy and asking whether she was wrong for saying so. The post, made on Nov. 9, has garnered more than 3,000 upvotes and 880 comments as of publication.

"AITAH for saying I can't get pregnant?" the title of the post read. The subreddit r/AITAH involves people explaining their situations and, as the acronym suggests, asking whether they are the a****** for their actions.

The original poster (OP) revealed that she was a 36-year-old woman who could not safely pursue a pregnancy. She explained that she takes medication for an undisclosed medical condition. In order to have a healthy pregnancy, she would have to stop taking the medication.

She revealed that the medication itself takes five to six months to leave her body, meaning she would need to be off it for several months before becoming pregnant and throughout the nine-month pregnancy. "I was talking with my therapist about the topic, as I have very strong emotional reactions to pregnancy and child-related topics," she wrote. "We went through all of it and came to the conclusion that it's because I really want it, but am also terrified of going without medication again."

She then went on to reveal how, every time she stated that she was unable to safely pursue pregnancy and explained the reason, people would interject and tell her that it was not the reason. She said even her husband had done this.

Users in the comments sympathized with the 36-year-old OP, with some offering suggestions for how she might have a safer pregnancy.

"I'm too sick to get pregnant. I don't tell everybody what body parts exactly are too sick to handle pregnancy, unless they ask. Never had I ever someone berate me for it," one user wrote. Another added, "NTA (Not the a******). Why the hell are your loved ones trying to be reductionist and incredibly pedantic about this? There is no single form of 'true infertility'. If you can't have kids, you can't have them; the process behind it doesn't matter."

"I'm assuming you have RA from what you've described. If so, I have it too, and I know how awful it is to have to go off the medication," one user wrote, going on to suggest other medication options that might not interfere with pregnancy.

However, the 36-year-old was quick to clarify that she does not have RA. "I do not have RA. I have checked with my medical specialist about other pregnancy-safe options; unfortunately, there aren't any," the OP wrote. She added, "Hopefully it will work for you and you are able to switch!"

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims in the post. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.