A TikTok video posted by @catfromnewcastle has garnered more than 3 million views. In it, the creator shows herself shouting back at a customer after they begin shouting at her.

The video, titled "Customer service is the WORST, should've recorded the rest of them," was posted on Sept. 29 and has garnered more than 400,000 likes and 1,780 comments.

In the 36-second video, the TikTok creator records herself while speaking with a customer over the phone. However, midway through the conversation, while she waits for a response, the customer begins shouting.

Although the customer's voice is not heard in the video, the creator responds by shouting back. "Stop shouting, stop shouting at me or I'll hang the phone and I'll pack that in now. Stop, I will not help you if you shout at me," the woman says before going on to explain the next steps to the customer.

It's unclear what happened after the call. However, the text accompanying the video offers some context. Text displayed on the screen throughout the video reads, "Throwback to when I almost got sacked for shouting back at a customer x."

The TikTok creator did not provide further details about the incident. However, several viewers were quick to share their support, saying that working in customer service is "not for the weak."

"'Pack that in' actually would make me shut up so fast, I think," the most-liked comment read, as another wrote, "I worked in a call centre for about 3 weeks....stood up halfway through a call once, switched everything off, picked my stuff up and walked the hell out of there. Actually horrendous."

Another user shared their own experience working at a call center, writing, "The sole reason I quit my call centre job was being full-blown screamed at for an hour straight past my close time and not being able to defend myself or end the call."

Other users shared stories about customer service representatives losing their patience with disrespectful customers. "I used to work with a girl in a call centre who once said to a customer that was screaming swear words at her 'do you kiss your mother with that mouth?!!!' and the customer went silent and then apologised," one user said.

Many commenters supported the customer service worker and argued that customers should not be rude to people trying to help them. "Nah the sooner staff can clap back - the sooner these people will learn to wind their neck in," a user wrote, referring to how customers should speak to customer service representatives.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims in the post. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.