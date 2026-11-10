A Reddit user shared a bizarre and disturbing story about an incident at work that led a new colleague to decide not to return. The post, shared on r/retailhell on Nov. 8, was titled “A promising newbie just quit, and I don't blame them. Most justified quit on the spot I have ever seen.” It drew 35 comments as of publication.

The Redditor recalled an incident that happened shortly after the night shift began. When he arrived, he saw a drunk man yelling at a new employee who had firmly refused to sell him any more alcohol.

The poster wrote that he grabbed his drink and lined up behind the man. He initially chose to stay out of the confrontation unless he needed to intervene, as the new employee had previously asked colleagues to let them handle situations like this themselves.

“After a minute, this dude decided his best course of action was to whip his d-ck out and piss on the newbie. He got a bit on them before I tackled him and faced him down so he would pee on the floor. I then told the new person to call PD and used the guy to clean up his mess (I smeared him around in his own pee) and held him down till PD showed up. The new person said they won't be coming back. A crazy way to start the night.”



One user questioned, “Wowowow, I hope that guy was charged with a felony for indecent exposure. Do you think he was mentally ill or just a huge dumb a-shole?”

Another wrote, “Low wages, toxic managers, low respect from management/workplace, low respect from general public… I don’t blame people for quitting this sort of work. I got in abt 2 decades ago when it was at least okay for a career. Now it sucks and only desperate people do these jobs. I am getting fed up and abt ready to join them as well. After getting a bad manager last year I am abt ready to find something else. We loose a lot of good or could have been good candidates over toxic environments. Or they get in and realize how shitty the job is and decide they don’t want that work atmosphere for their career. Hours suck wages suck and it is getting worse not better. Unions if in one suck and they keep loosing rights every contract.”



A third user wrote, “Jesus Christ. People are becoming more and more feral. I think I’d have been arrested for assaulting someone at this point if I still worked retail.”

A fourth user wrote, “You're an absolute legend! I would have taken his picture and posted it at the register for all to see. If nothing else, the locals will hear that you actually followed thru with it. He's going to tell his buddies about the see you next Tuesday at the liquor shop. Maybe it'll be a good deterrent...Wishful thinking…”



The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims in the post. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.