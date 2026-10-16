Boss Tried to Fire Employee but Lost His Own Job Instead

A Reddit user shared how his boss tried to get him fired over a misunderstanding, only for the situation to backfire. The story, posted to r/pettyrevenge, has received 31,500 upvotes and 116 comments.

The Redditor explained that he worked as a medical representative in a territory previously handled by his boss. He suspected there had always been some tension between them because of this. One day, his boss questioned him about a visit to a specific client.

The boss claimed the employee had failed to see an important client he knew well. However, the Redditor had seen a doctor with the same initials. When the doctor, Rob, told the boss he had never met the Redditor, the situation became confusing. It turned out the Redditor had actually visited R. Jenkins, Rob’s sister, Rachel, who had returned to her maiden name after a divorce.

“My boss flustered around a little before he said Rachel's last name wasn't Jenkins, it was Smith. I explained that she had gotten divorced and taken her maiden name back. Needless to say I got the day off and ended up playing golf,” wrote the original poster (OP).

Things went downhill for the boss when he tried to schedule a meeting with everyone at 4:30 p.m. on a Friday. The employees refused to put up with it and contacted corporate. The boss was fired, and the OP said they all “lived happily ever after.” He added that he had no regrets.

The post sparked a conversation about bad bosses and frustrating workplace experiences.

Many People Had Their Own Bad Boss Stories to Share

“I had a supervisor that was a complete tool. His interpersonal skills were non-existent and he managed by fear. It got to the point where I couldn't hear his voice without my blood starting to boil,” one user wrote.

Another commenter shared, “Was working a contract job for my current company. The recruiter was not willing to hire me as a permanent employee. My manager insisted and I've been there almost 10 years. She was later sacked soon after I was put on full time permanently. I'll retire from there in a couple years I hope.”

One more commenter reflected on why some bosses make work unnecessarily difficult:

“Some bosses are terrible people managers and the really incompetent ones always have an almost insecure tendency to prove his value to the company. Sometimes they really don't know what they are doing at all and just call many pointless meetings (no matter the timing) to get a feel like they exist, so that they have some info to cook up a story to tell to their boss,” they wrote.

Judging by the responses, the Redditor wasn't the only one who had dealt with a difficult boss.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/pettyrevenge.