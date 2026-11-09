‘Never Seen This Kid in My Life’: Man Says Stranger’s Photos of His Car Led to a Chilling Discovery

A TikTok creator says a neighbor’s teenage son was found taking photos of his apartment and car, an encounter he says uncovered a mysterious woman who appeared to have information about his family.

The video, posted Nov. 8 by @voycebutler5, had more than 266,900 views and 5,363 likes as of publication.

In the video, the creator said a neighbor knocked on his door, visibly upset, and asked whether he knew her son.

“Never seen this kid in my life,” he said. “I tell her that, and she looks confused.”

The woman told him she had checked her son’s phone location and found he had been near the creator’s building, he said. She then showed him photos on the teen’s phone of the creator’s apartment door, his car and the creator walking outside.

The two went to search the breezeway and met the teen coming down the stairs, the creator said. When asked about the photos, the teen asked whether the creator had figured out who was leaving items outside his door, according to the video.

The teen then showed videos of an unidentified woman leaving packages outside the creator’s door at odd hours, the creator said.

The teen told him he had been recording the woman because she lived nearby. During the conversation, the teen’s phone rang with a call from a former teacher identified as Miss R., according to the video.

Surveillance footage later showed the woman meeting the teacher of the creator’s daughter outside the building, the creator said. He said he called an officer, and zoomed-in footage showed a folder the woman was carrying that listed his name and his children’s names.

Viewers called the account alarming and urged the creator to be careful. “Beware of well placed Traps, keep a clean record,” one commenter wrote. “Stay Strong Brother, God Bless you.” Another called it “by far the most disturbing story ever” and “creepy really creepy.”

A third commenter addressed how the creator handled the initial conversation with his neighbor. “You see and hear the way you answer is the way people will treat you,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creator and the other people involved have not been confirmed.