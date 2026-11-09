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She Lent Her Friend a Pricey Dress, But What Came Back Left Them Divided Over the Bill

5:17 AM CST on November 9, 2026

woman's friend refuses to cover cleaning costs after ruining her expensive dress.

woman’s friend refuses to cover cleaning costs after ruining her expensive dress.

|Images via Shuxuan Cao/Pexels | RDNE Stock project/Pexels

A 21-year-old woman says she lent her expensive formal dress to a friend who returned it stained. When she asked the friend to help cover the cleaning cost, the friend called her unreasonable. The post, shared on r/AmITheAsshole on Nov. 9, had drawn 511 comments as of publication.

The woman wrote that she bought the dress last month for a formal university event. She chose a pricier option because she wanted something she could wear again. A friend later asked to borrow it for a dinner the following weekend.

“I hesitated because she had borrowed clothes before and returned them in a different condition. This time she promised she would be extra careful,” the woman wrote.

When the dress came back, she noticed a stain near the hem. The friend said she had spilled something on it and had tried washing it herself. The fabric had a special finish, and the stain didn’t come out.

“I took it to the dry cleaner, and they told me they couldn’t guarantee they could fix it,” she wrote.

The woman said she asked her friend to at least cover the cleaning cost. The friend replied that she didn’t have that kind of money. “I offered to let her pay in two parts. She said I was being unreasonable because accidents happen and she had already apologized,” the woman wrote.

She concluded that she hadn’t lent an old everyday dress. It was an expensive one bought for a specific occasion, and her friend knew that.

Redditors discuss the stained dress.

Commenters largely sided with the woman.

“A real friend would be so horrified that they ruined your dress that they would pay the replacement cost,” one user wrote.

Another urged her to set firmer boundaries. “Why did you reward that behaviour by giving her an even nicer dress to wear?” the commenter wrote.

A third user wrote, “NTA, but you should stop lending her things. She clearly doesn’t care about other people’s things.” The abbreviation is Reddit shorthand indicating the poster isn’t in the wrong.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims in the post. The commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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